Marty T. Wheeler, of 1810 Main St., Mosheim, was charged about 12:26 Monday with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, casual exchange of methamphetamine, driving without a license and drug paraphernalia, by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Jason Hope pulled over the suspect's car at Bohannon Avenue and North Main Street, after it passed Hope without any lights on. The suspect was unable to provide a license, Hope said in a report. A records checked showed that a passenger in the vehicle, James Justice, 44, had an active warrant out for his arrest. Justice was put under arrest and charged with a schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and a warrant for probation violation. While Hope was searching Justice, a baggie of marijuana was found in Justice's front pants pocket, according to the report. Hope allegedly saw a glass pipe with burnt residue inside the vehicle. The officer released his K-9 unit to search the vehicle further, and the dog alerted to a purse. The purse contained a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, Hope said in the report. Wheeler and Justice were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Diesel fuel was stolen from Uhaul trucks between 12:30 a.m to 5:30 a.m Saturday, according to a report by Deputy Cody Travis of the Greene County Sheriff's department. Employees were made aware of the theft by a customer who told them there was a container underneath the truck. Further inspection revealed the fuel line was cut and led into the container, Travis said in the report. The tank can hold 30 gallons of diesel. There are no known suspects at this time. The total value of loss is about $161.