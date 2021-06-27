Greeneville police continue an investigation into a burglary attempt between 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday morning at Advance Auto Parts, 105 Asheville Highway. An employee told police that when she arrived at work Sunday morning, she found someone had attempted to pry open the front door, damaging it, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Damage to the door totals $2,000.
{p class=”p1”}Carl G. Bishop, 35, of 333 Painter Creek Road, Chuckey, was served a domestic assault arrest warrant Sunday by Greeneville police in connection with an incident Saturday involving residents of an East Bernard Avenue home. Police took a report Saturday afternoon from one of the alleged victims, who said Bishop came to her house and threatened to burn it down and harm another occupant. Bishop was located Sunday morning in an East Bernard Avenue apartment and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Nicholas R. Malone, 38, of Timberlake Road, Johnson City, was charged with evading arrest and driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop Saturday morning at the intersection of Rockwell Drive and Industrial Road. Police received a description of a car parked at the Dollar General Market with a registration tag that showed the owner’s license was revoked. Information was also received that the car may have been “involved in a drug exchange,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The car was followed on Industrial Road toward Kiser Boulevard and a traffic stop was conducted about 9:50 a.m. Saturday. When the car stopped, the driver, identified as Malone, fled on foot after allegedly ignoring verbal commands to stop. Malone was found hiding under a bush near East Tennessee Veterinary Hospital. A license check was conducted and it was confirmed Malone’s driver’s license was revoked, the report said. The owner of the car was a passenger. He consented to allow a search. Drug paraphernalia, some if it containing drug residue, was found inside and taken into evidence. Malone was also cited for a registration violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. The car owner was allowed to leave the scene on foot.
Billy J. Wilburn, 34, of 331 Leonard St., was charged Friday by Greeneville police with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after allegedly assaulting a man in a car he was riding in. A traffic stop was made about 10:50 a.m. Friday on Austin Street in connection with the alleged assault. The driver “was making erratic movements and sweating profusely” and the car keys were taken from him, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Knives were found in the car. The driver said Wilburn was arguing with him because he wanted a ride to another location and began “physically fighting” him. Wilburn allegedly strangled the driver and attempted to stab him with a knife, another car occupant told police. The driver had marks on his neck and said he was placed in fear by the actions of Wilburn, who fled the car. Wilburn was located on Friday afternoon at a Hankins Street address. Wilburn also placed the other vehicle occupants “in danger by assaulting the driver while he was operating the vehicle,” the report said. Wilburn was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jason R. Nicholson, 36, of 390 Midway Road, Mosheim, was charged about 1:45 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on West Church Street at Andrew Johnson Highway. Police were advised to be on the lookout for a Chevrolet pickup truck that was “all over the roadway,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Police received information the truck was at the McDonald’s restaurant drive-through on Austin Street. A traffic stop was made after the truck pulled out onto Tusculum Boulevard. Nicholson, the driver, had “glossy and red” eyes and did poorly on field sobriety tests. Nicholson allegedly refused to provide breath or blood samples. A search warrant was obtained and blood was drawn. Nicholson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
“Dutchman” statues, a solar light and a flower base were stolen early Friday from a property in the 300 block of Locust Street, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The items were stolen from a garden area, the report said. Their value exceeds $300.
A clarinet and other possessions were stolen from a vacant house in the 100 bock of South Highland Avenue, the victim told Greeneville police on Friday. The theft occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday, the owner told Officer Hal Adair. Tools, a hand pump and a gas jug were among other items stolen. Their combined value exceeds $300.