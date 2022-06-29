A suspect selected a chainsaw at Lowes and left with it without paying. According to police, the Husqvarna chain saw, valued at about $600, was the sole item taken by the suspect on Monday. Loss prevention staff reported the loss to police on Tuesday. A suspect is named in the report.
Britney L. Tweed, 32, of 2904 Kingsport Highway, was charged with shoplifting and taken into custody on an additional warrant arrest on Monday. According to the Greeneville police report, Tweed allegedly concealed several items of merchandise including drink mixes, cleaning products and candy while inside the Snapps Ferry Food City store. The items totaling just under $100 were returned, and police charged Tweed with shoplifting as well as a warrant arrest for failure to appear.
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault at Crossroads Hardware on the 107 cutoff on Tuesday afternoon. According to the report the alleged victim told deputies that after attempting to return an item, a clerk at the store “shoved a piece of paper in his face” stating the return policy and then threw him out of the store. The complainant said he had back pain from falling down and an abrasion to his knee. The clerk told sheriff’s deputies that he put the paper with the return policy on the counter, said he could not accept the return as per the policy, and then escorted, but did not forcibly remove the customer from the store, after the customer “became irate and grabbed the paper off of the counter. The clerk said the customer then “threw himself on the ground” once outside the store. No charges are listed in the report.
A suspect allegedly stole $175 from a Greene County resident through a money transferring app. The owner of the phone reported the theft to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday afternoon. No suspect is identified in the report.
A total amount of $150 was allegedly stolen from a resident of Greene County who gave his debit card to the suspect to purchase gas. The victim reported to sheriff’s deputies he willingly sharing the card with the suspect who he knows on Saturday, but said that when he went to retrieve the card and checked his account, he found additional charges of $50 and $100. The victim informed the bank and confronted the suspect, who denies taking the additional funds, according to the report.
One-thousand gallons of water was reportedly stolen between June 15 and Tuesday, when the theft was reported to Greene County sheriff’s deputies by the utilities company. According to the report, Glen Hills utilities told deputies it had cut off the water for the address in the 7600 block of Warrensburg Road on June 15. A lock on the tap was allegedly cut and the tap was used. The value of the water is listed in the report as $50. A possible suspect is listed in the report.