Harrison D. Spencer, of Forest Avenue, Johnson City, was charged about 8:15 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule IV drug and driving on a revoked or suspended license. Spencer was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the parking lot of the Exxon station at 14044 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, in Bulls Gap, Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. Deputies had difficulty waking up Spencer. A deputy saw a knife and two plastic bags in Spencer’s lap. The knife was removed and Spencer told deputies he had taken a Xanax pill several hours earlier. The car had damage and Spencer told deputies he had been in a wreck earlier “but got his car unstuck,” the report said. Spencer did poorly on several field sobriety test tasks. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Seven catalytic converters were stolen between Saturday and Monday morning from the lot of Kiser Boulevard Auto Repair, 1381 Kiser Blvd. The business owner told police that the catalytic converters were stolen from seven different vehicles on the lot, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The catalytic converters have a combined value of about $1,400. Two cellphones found at the scene were taken into evidence. The owner told police he will repair the vehicles at his own cost.
A motorized bicycle was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from the 100 block of Chapel Street, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A possible suspect is named in the report but did not have the bike in his possession. The motorized bicycle is valued at $100.
Scrap copper wire was stolen between Saturday and Monday from Numark, Inc., 1101 Myers St. An employee arriving for work Monday morning found a chain and lock had been cut from an entrance gate. Five barrels of scrap wire were missing, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. “The suspect pushed the gate back closed and took the chain and lock when they left,” the report said. The scrap copper wire is valued at $200.