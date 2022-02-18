A Chuckey man lost $35,750 in an apparent scam reported Wednesday to sheriff’s deputies. The victim listed his RV for sale online and was contacted by a man who communicated with the owner and agreed on a price of $110,000. The suspect sent the man a check for $145,750, which the victim deposited Feb. 9 in his bank account. The bank cashed the check and paid off the price of the RV. “The remaining $35,750 that was left from the check was wired back to the suspect due to that being the agreement,” a report said. The check was deposited seven days before he was made aware that it was fraudulent. The victim still has the RV but “is out $35,750,” the amount wired to the suspect the report said. A suspect is named in the report, which also contains information about the account the money was wired to.
A drug investigation in Telford led to two arrests by the Washington County Sheriff’s office on Thursday. A third suspect is sought by investigators. The sheriff’s office was working with the Department of Children’s Services in reference to children “possibly being exposed to methamphetamine” at an address on Valentine Circle in Telford, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. The investigation revealed evidence that 49-year-old Bethany France, 30-year-old Stephanie Reed and 42-year-old Jackie White, all of Valentine Circle, “had been allowing two children to live in a home where methamphetamine was being used,” the release said. Both children later tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine. Warrants were issued charging France, Reed and White with aggravated child abuse and neglect and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. France and Reed were taken into custody early Thursday. White is still sought by deputies. France and Reed are held on bond of $25,000 each in the Washington County Detention Center pending first court appearances Friday. White has active arrest warrants in both Washington and Carter counties. Anyone who has information about White’s whereabouts can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.
Rosanna Peterson, 56, of Telford, was charged Thursday morning by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with driving under the influence, domestic assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. Deputies received a request to check the welfare of a child in a vehicle on U.S. 11E in Telford, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. The caller told deputies the vehicle was being driven erratically and the driver “could be seen physically assaulting a child sitting in the passenger’s seat,” the release said. The vehicle was seen pulling into Grandview Elementary School, where a school resource officer was standing by. Two children were riding in the vehicle. “Further investigation revealed evidence that Peterson had assaulted one of the children inside the car, and was also under the influence,” the release said. The children were turned over to school staff and Peterson was taken into custody. She was held on $5,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Samantha J. Farley, 30, of 3925 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 5 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with public intoxication and two counts of child abuse and neglect. Police were called to the Food City supermarket at 509 Asheville Highway on a report of a possibly intoxicated woman in the store with two children, ages 1 and 2. Police made contact with Farley, who was chasing one of the children that got away from her. An officer caught the 2-year-old for Farley, a report said. Farley “was unsteady on her feet, she had erratic movement, and her speech was slurred,” Officer Courtney Mikels said in the report. Officers determined Farley could not take care of the children and contacted the Department of Children’s Services. A DCS caseworker took temporary custody. Farley was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Stephen Dewayne Hensley Jr., 47, of Coeburn, Virginia, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine while driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hensley was paced on radar about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday driving 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A traffic stop was conducted. Hensley handed over a vehicle registration “folded up with a needle and blood inside of it,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Hensley said a container holding meth, and other syringes were in the car. About a half-gram of meth and seven syringes were found. Hensley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two DeWalt power drills were stolen early Wednesday from a house in the 800 block of Kitchen Branch Road, a sheriff deputy’s report said. The drills have a combined value of $150. A suspect is named in the report.
James B. Carter, of 110 Cooter Way, was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The victim told officers that she and Carter were eating lunch Wednesday at the KFC restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway when an argument ensued and she was struck in the arm with a food tray, causing bruising, Sgt. Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The victim was placed in fear for her safety. Carter turned himself in to police on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear Friday in court.
Corey R. Sweat, 44, listed as homeless, was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with criminal trespass. Police were called to an address in the 200 block of South Cutler Street about an unwanted person asleep on a couch. Sweat had previously been banned from the property, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Sweat was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Greeneville woman told police Thursday that someone filed for Social Security benefits using her name and personal information. The victim said when she attempted to make a claim in September 2021, she was told her name was in the system listing a previous address and she was already collecting money. “The unknown person started collecting in July of 2021 and is still currently collecting money,” a report said. The amount drawn in her name totals $4,158. The victim told officers she had never made a claim. The victim contacted the Social Security office and was told to file a police report.
Greeneville police are looking for a man who stole a power saw about 10:35 a.m. Thursday from the Tractor Supply Co. on East Andrew Johnson Highway. An employee told police the man took a saw off a store shelf and left the store without paying for it. He “drove recklessly” in a pickup truck from the scene, the report said. A truck description and registration tag number were given to police. The Porter reciprocating saw is valued at $119.
A Chuckey woman who lost $251 in a phone scam reported the incident Thursday to sheriff’s deputies. The victim said she was contacted in late 2021 by a man who gave her a name and told her “he was a Marine and that his phone was broke and needed help,” Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The victim told deputies she felt sorry for the caller because her husband was a Marine and sent four gift cards totaling $250. The suspect “now messages (her) repeatedly about money,” the report said. The victim does not know the suspect.