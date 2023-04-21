Cody C. Reed, of 2101 Milburnton Road, Limestone, was charged about 9:15 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Police investigated a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the Greeneville Commons. A car driven by Reed was located and followed onto Tusculum Boulevard. A traffic stop was made as Reed turned onto East Bernard Avenue, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Reed did not show signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. A K-9 alerted on the car. Found in the center console were a glass pipe and 28 Diazepam pills. Reed was issued a criminal summons to appear in court. Matthew L. McInturff, 21, of 807 E. McKee St., was a passenger in the car. A records check showed he had an active arrest warrant in Greene County. McInturff was held pending a court appearance.
A man and woman were charged by Greeneville police with drug possession offenses following a traffic stop about 2:30 p.m.Thursday in the 1200 block of Hal Henard Road. Roger A. Wade, 48, of 6385 Kingsport Highway, Afton, was charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule III drug and was cited for speeding. Pricilla D. Riddle, 35, of 114 Prairie Lane, was charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of a Schedule III drug. A traffic stop was made on a sport utility vehicle driven by Wade after it was paced being driven at 35 mph in a 15 mph school zone, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A K-9 was deployed on the SUV and alerted on the driver and passenger sides. Suspected methamphetamine was found in the center console, along with Suboxone in cigarette pack plastic, the report said. Page and Riddle denied ownership of the drugs. Charges were filed against both. Page and Riddle were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday morning from a state-owned van parked at 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, on the grounds of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The van is owned by the state Department of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities. It had been parked since April 8 at the location the theft occurred, the report said. The catalytic converter is valued at $100. Damage to the van is estimated at $100.