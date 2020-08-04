Jonathan Michael Hampton, of 88 Bainey Broyles Road, was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Hampton argued with the alleged victim and then grabbed her arm in an attempt to take a baby away from her, causing her to drop the child, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Hampton also spit on the alleged victim and punched holes in the wall of the mobile home, placing her in fear of physical harm, the alleged victim told police. Hampton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Jeremy R. McKinney, 32, of 421 W. Main St., was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police McKinney destroyed furniture inside the West Main Street home after going there uninvited, and struck her in the face with a pillow or article of clothing. He “pinned” the alleged victim to a bed, and then picked up the bed and slammed it down, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A 5-year-old was on the bed with the alleged victim, she told police. McKinney destroyed the alleged victim’s cellphone before she was able to leave the house with her children. McKinney was located at a relative’s home and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A car crashed into and destroyed a mailbox about 3:15 p.m. Monday in front of a house in the 400 block of Debusk Road. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that she heard a “crashing noise” outside and saw a silver car slow down and then speed up away from the scene. The car is a Mazda sedan with damage to the front driver’s side. The mailbox is valued at $100.
A mailbox was stolen Monday from in front of an address in the 500 block of Lovelace Road in Fall ranch, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The victim told deputies the mailbox was in place when he left at 8 a.m. Monday but gone when he returned about noon. The mailbox is valued at $100.
A pistol was stolen from a house on Sinking Springs Road in Midway, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. The owner said the gun was stolen between March 10 and Aug. 31. The theft was reported Monday. The gun was kept under a bedroom mattress. There were no signs of forced entry to the house. The Ruger .380 caliber pistol is valued at $220.