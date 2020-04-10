Ashley N. Wheeler, 27, of 123 Curtis St., was charged Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault after allegedly throwing a knife at a woman. The victim was living in her car in front of the house and had asked to use the bathroom, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Wheeler became upset with the woman because of the length of time she spend in the bathroom and the two argued. Wheeler “picked up a large kitchen knife and threw it at her,” the report said. The victim had a small mark on her back from the knife and also a mark on one elbow allegedly caused by Wheeler. Bond for Wheeler was set at $10,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Matthew C. Cutshaw, 31, of 380 Mount Hebron Road, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and vandalism in connection to an incident on Cicero Avenue. The alleged victim told deputies that Cutshaw became angry with her on Wednesday. He allegedly slashed the tires on her vehicle, and broke the windshield and headlights. Cutshaw also went into the victim’s home and “tore up her room,” Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Cutshaw also left threatening text messages on the victim’s phone, the report said. Cutshaw was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheldon E. Hunt, 58, of 717 Forest St., was issued an arrest warrant Wednesday by Greeneville police for aggravated assault. Hunt allegedly took a fire extinguisher from the laundry room of the apartment complex he lives in and was discharging it outside on the ground, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. When asked by a maintenance employee what he was doing, Hunt allegedly became aggressive and threatened the man with a wooden walking stick. When police arrived, Hunt would not answer his apartment door. After the door was unlocked by maintenance, he was found hiding in a bedroom closet, the report said. Hunt threatened to harm himself and force had to be used to take him into custody. He was taken for evaluation at a local hospital, the report said.
Jason L. Smith, 34, of 160 Beverly Hills Drive, Mosheim, was served arrest warrants Tuesday in connection with an aggravated assault incident last year in Greeneville. Smith was served warrants for aggravated assault and filing a false report. Smith had told Greeneville police on March 16, 2019, that he was being stalked by a man and that he had struck him. Video evidence is available. An investigation showed that Smith isn the aggressor and allegedly attacked the man, causing “severe bodily harm,” a report said. Smith was issued a summons to appear April 29 in court.
A 1997 Toyota pickup truck was stolen Wednesday while parked in the 10100 block of Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Christy said in a report. The keys were in the truck when it was stolen, the owner told deputies. The dark maroon-color truck is valued at $2,000.