Jonathan O. Robles, 38, of 7057 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, was charged Saturday night with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault by sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were called about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance in progress at the address.They spoke with the alleged victims, who said that Robles pulled a screwdriver from his pocket and lunged in the direction of a man and woman in the mobile home. Robles then “armed himself with two kitchen knives and again lunged in the victims’ direction while screaming,” Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Robles’ actions placed he alleged victims in fear for their safety, the report said. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jason A. Wilburn, 43, of 245 Iron Bridge Road, was taken into custody about 3:20 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police on active arrest warrants in the parking lot of Big Lots on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Police had knowledge that Wilburn had active arrest warrants and he was detained in the store check-out line. Wilburn was taken to the Greene County Workhouse Annex to be scanned. Wilburn told officers he had a small amount of methamphetamine on him on him. It was placed in temporary lockers, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Wilburn was sought on warrants for failure to appear, violation of probation-3rd offense, and a Criminal Court violation of probation warrant. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.