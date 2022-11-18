Aaron M. Taylor, 32, of 606 Rednour St., was served active arrest warrants following a vehicle crash about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. A records check showed “multiple warrants” out of Greene County for aggravated domestic assault, criminal trespassing and violation of an order of protection. Taylor was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Peterbilt tractor-trailer was stolen between Tuesday and Thursday morning from where it was parked in the 600 block of Midway Road, sheriff’s Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. The truck was last seen Tuesday. The 2001-model truck is valued at $30,000. An investigation continues.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from a van parked at a Greeneville business. The catalytic converter was cut from a van parked at DaVita Greeneville Dialysis, 110 Heritage Court, Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. The estimated value of the vehicle part is $1,000.
An antique trunk was reported stolen Thursday from a front porch in the 1100 block of West Irish Street, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The victim told police the trunk is valued at $2,000. The victim told police she is not sure when the trunk was stolen.