Rickey Lynn Mullins, 51, of 16420 Horton Highway, was charged about 7:30 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of a controlled substance after a call from a nearby property owner about a man asleep in her yard. The property owner saw Mullins sleeping in her yard when she went out to feed a pet, Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. Mullins was awakened and “appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug,” the report said. He allegedly had slurred speech and difficulty answering questions. A plastic bag containing about a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine was found in one of Mullins’ pockets. Mullins requested medical treatment and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East, where he was medically cleared and released to deputies. Mullins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Zachary M. Hogeboon, 27, of 1115 Old Cemetery Road, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence after one-vehicle wreck on Delta Valley Road. A damaged Ford Mustang was seen about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on the side of the road. Hogeboon was “swaying and staggering” outside the car, a deputy’s report said. Hogeboon allegedly had difficulty standing and “organizing his thoughts,” the report said. Hogeboon failed field sobriety tests. No injuries were reported. Bond was set for $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jonathan Scott Jones, 37, of 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and drug-related offenses. The domestic assault happened at a Burkey Road mobile home. The alleged victim and Jones were not there. Jones was found hiding in nearby woods, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. A black bag found between Jones’ feet held a container with suspected methamphetamine and a larger container holding marijuana, Suboxone and Xanax pills, a digital scale and a glass pipe. Jones’ wallet with identification was also in the bag, the report said. Jones was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones had a first scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Quick Stop Market, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. An employee told police that a woman who passed the fake bill said she got it at the Quick Stop ATM machine. The woman told police she withdrew $400 on July 7 from the ATM machine and the counterfeit $20 was among the bills she received. The woman later noticed the fake $20 had the word “replica” written on one side. Police took the counterfeit money into evidence.
Rickey D. Hensley, of 304 Park St., was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-4th offense following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Chapel Street. Deputies received a call about a van parked at a Bernard Avenue storage lot driven by a man banned from the property. The van was located and pulled over after the driver, identified as Hensley, allegedly ran a stop sign on Haney Avenue at Lake Street, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. A records check showed that Hensley has three prior convictions for driving on a revoked license in 2016 and 2017. Hensley is scheduled to appear Friday in court.
A burglary between April 15 and Wednesday of a mobile home in the 800 block of Duncan Lane in Chuckey was reported to sherif’s deputies. The victim told deputies said that five handguns and jewelry valued at $10,000 had been stolen. He said on Wednesday that he noticed his bathroom window was closed but jarred off its track in the frame and apparently had been pried open, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The handguns were taken from a gun cabinet and a nightstand, and jewelry was stolen from jewelry boxes on a dresser. Several possible suspects are named in the report. The guns have a combined value of about $1,200.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a woman who walked out of the Triple C Ministry thrift store at 2775 Blue Springs Parkway carrying an armload of merchandise. The theft happened Wednesday afternoon. Items stolen include headphones, a scale, a DVD recorder, stereo equipment, clothing and food, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. A suspect is named in the report.