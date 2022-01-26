Michael A. Fannon, 33, of Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, was charged about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule I drug following a one-vehicle crash with injuries in the first block of North Rufe Taylor Road. Police found a car in a ditch with “an unconscious male driver,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The car doors were locked and a Greene County-Greeneville EMS responder broke the back driver’s side window glass to reach Fannon, the driver. Fannon woke up “confused,” the report said. Fannon had suspected minor injuries but refused EMS transport. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. A syringe and spoon containing suspected heroin was found in the car. Fannon consented to a blood draw. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Matthew T. Walker, 33, of Akard Street, Church Hill, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun under the influence and other offenses about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday by Greenevile police. Police were called to Huf North America at 395 T. Elmer Cox Road about a man “passed out in a red Kia sedan revving his engine,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Walker was awakened and told to turn off the motor. His speech was “rapid, slurred and did not make any sense,” the report said. Walker did poorly on field sobriety tests. Several pills were found in his pockets. A car inventory before towing located a .38 caliber Taurus handgun under the driver’s seat. Other pills and pill bottles were found in a bag in the back seat. Walker allegedly refused to give a blood sample, and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Walker was additionally charged with violation of the implied consent law, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and driving on a suspended license. Walker was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
David D. Hollingsworth, 56, of Lombardi, Illinois, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. A passenger, Tyler C. Rice, 22, of Jefferson City, was charged with with possession of a Schedule VI drug. Hollingsworth was paced on radar driving at 66 mph in a 45 mph zone and a traffic stop was made about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A vehicle search turned up a clear plastic bag containing 35 grams of suspected marijuana. Neither man would claim ownership, the report said. Hollingsworth was carrying a torch-style lighter and a small scale. He and Rice were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Greene County woman was charged Tuesday by Johnson City police with assault on a first responder and a felony count of vandalism. Angela L. Cogdell, 45, of Brown Springs Road, was in the Johnson City Jail when she allegedly began vandalizing items in her cell, a police report said. City jail staff attempted to stop Cogdell and “she became physically combative,” the report said. Johnson is held on $2,500 bond pending a scheduled appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Madison O. Metcalf, 22, of 1080 Harold Cemetery Road, was charged about 6 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in the 100 block of Terry Leonard Drive. Officers responded to a fight in progress call. The alleged victim told police that he was driving on Baileyton Road with Metcalf and she became angry and ripped the stereo out of the car, causing him to pull into a business parking lot. Metcalf began striking the alleged victim in the face, knocking his glasses off. A third person in the parking lot who witnessed the alleged assault was told to call 911. Metcalf was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A catalytic converter was stolen between 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from a pickup truck parked in the first block of Chestnut Ridge Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The door lock and ignition system on the pickup truck were also damaged, the report said. An exhaust manifold on the truck, valued at $630, was broken when the catalytic converter was removed. The truck owner told deputies that about 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car pulled into his driveway and he went outside. He was told by the occupants they ran out of gas, the report said. The catalytic converter is valued at $350. Other damage to the truck totals about $2,000.
A garage door was damaged Tuesday afternoon in an apparent burglary attempt in the 500 block of West Main Street, Greeneville police said in a report. The owner showed police a damaged garage door on her property. Entry was not made. Damage totals about $300.
A back door was damaged Tuesday afternoon in an apparent burglary attempt at a Tarlton Circle home, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The homeowner told deputies his windows are locked but the screens were raised in another apparent attempt to get into the house. Door damage is estimated at about $300. Two possible suspects are named in the report.