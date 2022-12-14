Charlena J. Dean, 40, of 1435 Holly Creek Road, was charged about 4 p.m Monday with domestic assault by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Will Ervin responded to the scene at the suspect's residence after Dean called into dispatch. An adult resident at the suspect's home told officers that the altercation started from a conflict over two puppies allegedly keeping children at the residence awake, Ervin said in the report. The same resident told police that the suspect allegedly grabbed their arm and pulled, so they put up a hand "to keep her from hitting." The resident told police that the suspect allegedly bit and hit their chest, Ervin said in the report. Ervin noted the resident had a "visible bruise" on the inside of the arm. The suspect told police that the adult resident allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. Dean told law enforcement that she bit the resident's elbow during the altercation, Ervin said in the report. Dean was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A victim’s car was shot by an unknown suspect about 2 p.m. Friday, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The victim flagged down Deputy Wayne Wilhoit to report the incident. The victim told deputies her car was damaged by the shots, Wilhoit said in the report. No suspects were listed in the report.
Brian L. Waller, 50, of 45 Greenfield St., was charged about 10:40 p.m Saturday with public intoxication by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Ryan Caron responded to the suspect’s address. Waller was allegedly drooling and yelling at residents of the home, Caron said in the report. According to deputies on the scene, the suspect allegedly smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words. Witnesses told law enforcement that Waller had fallen numerous times and residents of the home believed the suspect’s behavior would escalate if Waller stayed at the residence. Waller was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tyler S. Odom, 23, of 1356 Barkley Road, Telford, was charged about 8:30 p.m Monday with driving under the influence by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Brandie Sullivan responded to the 7200 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road, Limestone. The suspect allegedly told deputies that his car was traveling inbound on Old Snapps Ferry Road when a cow in the road made him swerve off the right side of the road, go through a fence and hit a creek bank. The suspect was bleeding on his face and his right eye was swollen. Odom smelled of alcohol and allegedly told deputies he had drunk 12 beers, Sullivan said in the report. Odom was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.