Tina R. Brice, 48, of 325 Locust St., was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault and drug possession offenses. Police went to an address in the 1100 block of Woodside Drive after a call was placed to 911 Dispatch. The alleged victim told police that Brice kicked her into a dresser. She had visible abrasions on her left leg and the side of her face, Sgt. Nicholas Fillers said in a report. A records check showed that the Brice has a court order prohibiting her from having contact with the alleged victim. A search of Brice turned up Alprazolam, hydrocodone and two types of Gabapentin concealed in her clothing, the report said. Brice was additionally charged with violation of a court order, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and two counts of possession of a legend drug. Brice was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man and woman were charged by sheriff’s deputies with drug-related offenses Monday morning in the 4000 block of Jones Bridge Road. Charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug and delivery and sale of a controlled substance were Melinda S. Owens, 30, of Hale Avenue, Morristown; and Jerrimi K. Vanhorn, 48, of 1665 Mohawk Ridge Road. Owens and Vanhorn had first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court. Deputies were notified by 911 Dispatch that a person in the Marathon Market on the Highway 107 Cutoff “was doing drugs in the restroom,” Deputy Billy Jennings said in a report. A clerk told deputies two people had just left in a car on Jones Bridge Road. Following a traffic stop, Owens, the driver, allegedly admitted she had some methamphetamine. A metal container holding suspected meth was found in her clothing. Suspected meth was also found on Vanhorn, the passenger. More than 2.5 grams of suspected meth were taken into evidence, the report said. An inventory before the car was towed located suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms in a cigarette pack in the center console. Neither Owens or Vanhorn claimed ownership. At the Greene County Detention Center, Vanhorn allegedly admitted that he had more meth in a container hidden in his groin area, along with other small plastic bags used to package drugs. The items were found and confiscated.
An outboard boat motor and a gas tank were stolen between Sept. 29 and Wednesday morning from a property in the 2200 block of Shakerag Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The items were outside a mobile home. The Evinrude boat motor is valued at $1,500. The five-gallon gas tank is valued at $75.
A pistol and ammunition were stolen Wednesday from a mobile home in the 1900 block of Fishpond Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The owner told deputies a possible suspect named in the report entered the mobile home and stole the items. The .38 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol is valued at $1,000.
A generator, nail gun, power drill and light fixtures were stolen between Saturday and Wednesday morning from a house in the 300 block of East Bernard Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A broken or open window was used to access and unlock the rear door of the house. Building materials were also taken, the report said. The combined value of the stolen items is about $1,000.
A wood-burning stove was stolen Monday from the Shiloh Auction Co. at 701 E. Church St., Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. An employee said the stove was placed outside the business while other items were being moved inside. On Tuesday, the business owner told police he has a video showing a man riding a red bicycle pulling a cart coming onto the property and taking the stove. The wood-burning stove is valued at $100.
A yard gnome, watch, children’s bicycle and other possessions were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1000 block of Afton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. Items stolen have a combined value of about $950. A possible suspect is named in the report.