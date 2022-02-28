Elder abuse was reported at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville on Friday at 10:45 a.m. The complainant reported that an attendee was allegedly assaulted by an on-duty nurse around 6 a.m. on Friday at Signature Healthcare. The report is under investigation.
Russell Johnson was charged with domestic assault and resisting stop, halt, and frisk on Friday night. Officers responded to a call Friday at about 11:15 p.m. of Johnson having an argument with his wife. Johnson’s wife and her granddaughter met officers in the driveway of the house. She told officers that she and Johnson were having an argument when she was leaving with her granddaughter. She said that Johnson had threatened to shoot both her and her granddaughter. Johnson was standing outside when officers tried to talk with him, and he flipped off the officers and proceeded towards the entrance of the house, according to the report. Officers gave commands for Johnson to stop which Johnson ignored. Officers were able to stop Johnson before he could enter the house, and he allegedly resisted officers. Necessary force was then used to to take Johnson into custody, according to the report, and he was placed in handcuffs before being transported to Greene County Detention Center.
An attempted theft of a bicycle occurred on Saturday morning, according to a report. An officer responded to 633 South Mckee St. at about 9 a.m on Saturday to the report of an attempted theft of a bicycle from the victim’s home. A white male wearing all black got off his bicycle and attempted to take a black Mongoose bicycle from the home. The suspect also left his own bicycle at the scene. No other information is known about the suspect at this time.
Vandalism and breaking and entering were reported on Friday at around 11:45 a.m. The complainant came to the Greeneville Police Department to report vandalism to her 2013 Jeep Wrangler. She stated that over the past three weeks someone had entered the vehicle and left what appeared to be cigarette burns in the two front seats. She also stated that the exterior paint of the vehicle had been scratched and the Jeep Wrangler sticker on the outside of the Jeep had been damaged. A bank receipt that belonged to the complainant was found inside the vehicle and it had been burned. The interior of the back door of the vehicle had also been scratched and damaged. An officer followed the complainant to her apartment at 131 Mason St. after she stated that someone had broken into the apartment about three weeks ago. She told the officer that someone had cut a window blind inside the apartment and had scratched a table located in the kitchen of the apartment. What appeared to be a pry mark was visible to the front door of the apartment near the lock of the door. The complainant stated the landlord had repaired the original lock to the door that had been damaged during the burglary. She also had interior cameras inside the apartment and captured a still picture of what she stated appeared to be someone inside her apartment. The complainant stated she believes someone has been following her, possibly a female that is unknown to her.
A stolen Nissan Altima was recovered on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m. The vehicle had been reported stolen on Thursday. An officer on patrol noticed the vehicle parked at 1612 Industrial Road. The vehicle was locked with no keys visible, and it was cold to the touch. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and requested that the vehicle be towed by Malone’s, who took possession of the vehicle with a hold placed for the owner.
Christopher Wexler was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Sunday at about 2 a.m. An officer responded to a domestic incident in progress at 115 Ashland Drive and made contact with the alleged victim who had visible bruises and redness on her throat, and Wexler, who had an injury to his thumb. Wexler said his thumb had already been injured but the victim’s dog had attacked him. He also said that the victim grabbed his thumb. Wexler said that he and the victim had broken up and he was looking for a place to stay. The victim said that Wexler had held her down and had strangled her, which the officer found was consistent with the bruising and redness she had. The officer determined that a domestic assault had occurred and that Wexler had been the primary aggressor. Wexler was then placed under arrest for domestic assault.
Anthony Beach was charged with public intoxication and possession of a schedule I drug on Sunday morning at about 1:45 a.m. Officers responded to the Watering Trough at 766 W Andrew Johnson Highway to a call of an unresponsive man. Officers found a male, later identified as Beach, sitting in a chair unresponsive, but breathing. Efforts to wake Beach were unsuccessful. Those at the scene said that Beach was not drinking, but was possibly on drugs. Officers gave Beach 4 mg of Narcan shortly before Greene County EMS arrived. Beach awoke and refused treatment from EMS. Once released from EMS, Beach was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Greene County Detention Center. Beach was searched and officers found two grams of heroin in his front left pocket, according to the report. Beach was then charged with possession of a schedule I drug.
Twenty dollars in cash and some change were stolen from a vehicle at 121 Belmont Drive. The victim reported that someone broke into the vehicle sometime Saturday night. No other information was given about a possible suspect.