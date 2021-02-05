Jonathan M. Morin, 28, of 7345 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, was charged about 1:35 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were called to the Road Runner Market at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. An employee told police that Morin had been in the store “for an extended period of time acting strange,” Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Police found Morin in the parking lot. Morin told police "he had lice crawling all over him and was on his way to the hospital,” the report said. Police received consent to search Morin’s pickup truck. A liquid-filled syringe with a butane torch next to it was on the dashboard. Six more syringes were found in a backpack on the passenger side floorboard, the report said. A search of Morin turned up a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Morin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Jonesborough man who allegedly pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise out of Walmart Thursday night without paying for the items was charged by Greeneville police for theft of property-shoplifting. Christopher W. Kent, 33, was seen by a loss prevention employee placing merchandise in the shopping cart before walking out the tire center store exit. Recovered were a chain saw, floor jack, oil and seat covers. Kent was issued a summons to appear in court. He was banned from the property.
Guns, jewelry, silver dollars and a West Greene High School class ring were stolen Wednesday in the burglary of a house in the 2200 block of Grassy Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Two pistols, rifles, a shotgun and collectible knives were among the items stolen. Assorted jewelry valued at about $11,500 was taken, the report said. Forcible entry was made through the house front door. The burglary was discovered Wednesday afternoon. The combined value of the items stolen exceeds $18,000.
A cordless drill, grinder and other tools were stolen Wednesday afternoon from a mobile home in the 300 block of Jones Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. An oil filter, oil filter wrench and driver set were also stolen. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $650. A suspect is named in the report.