Ernest E. Bennett, 35, of 5606 Poplar Springs Road, was charged about 4:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession after an alleged shoplifting attempt at the NAPA Auto Parts store on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A manager told police that Bennett was seen shoplifting and wanted him banned from the property. A records check showed that Bennett also had an active failure to appear arrest warrant out of Greene County, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. A search of Bennett located a plastic bag in a cigarette pack containing 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A digital scale was also found. Bennett was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Amos K. Stout, 29, of 101 Ealey Road, was charged about 11:30 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Deputies received a call from an Ealey Road homeowner about a man lying in his yard who appeared intoxicated. Stout was located sitting in grass on the side of the road. He could not remember his name and was “talking nonsense,” Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. During a pat-down search, a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and another bag containing purple powder were found. Also found were a green pill and and a plastic tube. Sturt was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Brittany L. Cutshaw, 26, of 9634 Asheville Highway, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage after the car she was driving collided with two other vehicles in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The car was stopped by sheriff’s deputies in the parking lot of Greeneville Commons, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Cutshaw allegedly admitted to causing the crash and then leaving, the report said. She was also issued summonses for having no proof of vehicle insurance and driving without a license.
A door was damaged about 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a house in the 3600 block of Mt. Carmel Road when it was kicked open, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The homeowner said a suspect named in the report went to the house and demanded she open the door. When she refused, he kicked the door until it opened. The suspect left before deputies arrived. Damage to the door totals $150.
A house in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive was vandalized between Wednesday and Thursday, Greeneville police said in a report. A glass pane in a back door was broken out. Damage totals $200. The owner told police tenants who lived there had been evicted Monday. Police received another report about a vehicle being stolen Wednesday from the address. Police were told the 2005 Toyota 4Runner may be at an address on Asheville Highway. The SUV is valued at $5,000.
Two Nintendo gaming consoles were stolen between Nov. 15 and Wednesday from a house in the 8400 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The owner told deputies he moved out of the house temporarily while repairs were being made, and the possessions were not there when he returned. A possible suspect is named in the report. The gaming consoles have a combined value of $700.