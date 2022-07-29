Monique Pace, 60, of 5930 Jones Bridge Road, was charged about 10 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence after officers responded to a vehicle crash with injuries in the 700 block of East McKee Street. Pace was driving a car that struck a tree on the side of the road, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Pace was examined by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and refused to go to the hospital. She denied drinking or taking medication prior to driving, but was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol, the report said. Pace did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Salvador Gonzalez Vasquez, of 115 Chapel St., was charged about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense and driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop on East Grove Street. Police received a call about a Ford F-150 pickup truck “driving all over the road” and made contact with it at Austin Street and Tusculum Boulevard. The truck, driven by Vasquez, turned onto East Grove Street “and was driving up the middle of the road while driving up the hill,” Officer Will Ervin said in a report. An “overwhelming” smell of alcohol was coming from the truck after the traffic stop. A records check showed that Vasquez’ driver’s license was revoked. He was allegedly unstable getting out of the truck and had to lean on it several times for support. Vasquez started to comply with field sobriety tests but then refused to continue, the report said. A records check showed that passenger Jamie L. Fry, 54, of Sevierville, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and was taken into custody. Vasquez and Fry were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Amanda M. Norton, 32, of 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I drug. Deputies responded to a reported possible drug overdose at the address. Another woman there said she gave Norton five doses of Narcan before she became responsive, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Norton refused treatment from Greene County-Greeneville EMS. She was taken to the Greene County Workhouse for a body scan. During a search before the scan, a plastic bag containing suspected meth and a pill bottle with a bag holding suspected heroin were found. A records check showed Norton had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Norton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
James R. Cales, 42, of 2705 Old Snapps Ferry Road, was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. Cales was staying in a house with a woman and two small children. His clothing was in an upstairs bedroom, indicating he was living there, Deputy Justin Lilly sad in a report. Cales was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Landon B. Deyton, 21, of 395 Big Springs Drive, Mosheim, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said Deyton threatened physical harm and was in fear for her safety, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. Deyton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Two counterfeit $20 bills were passed at the Taco Bell restaurant on Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The fake $20 bills were found Wednesday in a cash drawer at the restaurant. An employee told police they were in the drawer for about two weeks. The bills were placed into evidence by police.
A leaf blower and weed trimmer were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from a pickup truck in the 400 block of Volunteer Street, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The victim told police the equipment was in the back of the truck. The leaf blower and weed trimmer have a combined value of $400.