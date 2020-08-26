Cassondra Kaye Duncan, 29, of 1205 E. Church St., was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug and other offenses. A traffic stop was conducted in the 600 block of East Church Street on a car driven by Duncan. A records check showed Duncan has a revoked driver’s license and an active arrest warrant for vehicular assault, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. K-9 Kid was deployed and alerted positively near the driver’s seat area, the report said. Police found .36 of a gram of suspected heroin, a digital scale and a syringe in a pouch in the driver’s side door. A 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agent was on scene and took possession of the 2016 Honda Civic “for a seizure,” the report said. Duncan was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Amber M. Moser, 29, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies went to a house in the 1300 block of Stone Dam Road in Chuckey and spoke with the alleged victim, who was “bleeding profusely” from a cut on his nose, Deputy Franklin Morgan said in a report. Moser told deputies she and the alleged victim were arguing and she began hitting him with a book. Moser was determined to be the primary aggressor. Moser was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man sought on two active arrest warrants for domestic assault was taken into custody Monday night by Greeneville police. Officers responding to another call recognized Cedric J. Barner, 36, of 219 Lake St., as the man wanted on the domestic assault warrants. Barner was located behind a house in the 700 block of Carson Street. Barner was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men who stole merchandise Sunday afternoon from the Dollar General store at 4660 107 Cutoff Highway. Video evidence shows a “beat up” blue 1990s-model BMW back up to the front door of the store about 5 p.m. Sunday. One of the men in the car got out and put tape over the numbers on the registration tag. The men put face masks on and entered the store, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The men filled a shopping cart with cereal and other merchandise “and ran out the door passing all points of sale” before loading up the car and leaving. The car turned onto Greystone Road heading toward Camp Creek. Descriptions of the men are included in the report. One of the men was about 40 years old and has the word “dad” tattooed on his right arm in black ink, the report said. Merchandise stolen is valued at about $110.
A Yamaha motorcycle was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a parking lot in the 200 block of Twin Barns Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The motorcycle was discovered missing about 5:30 a.m. Monday. It was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The 2012 blue Yamaha JYA motorcycle is valued at $6,900.
A leaf blower was stolen from a pickup truck about noon Tuesday while the owner was in Lowe’s Home Improvement at 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The Afton man who owns the leaf blower told police it was on a trailer with other lawn mowing equipment when it was stolen. The Husqvarna leaf blower is valued at $300.
Two weed trimmers were stolen between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday from a Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department trailer, police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Parks and recreation employees were mowing grass in the 1700 block of Lafayette Street when the equipment was stolen. The Stihl weed trimmers are valued at $300 each.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a shoplifting incident early Tuesday at the Quick Stop Market at 601 Asheville Highway. A store employee said that between 12:35 and 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a woman with blonde hair selected Black and Mild cigars, pain relievers, an energy drink, a Hostess cake, and 3 Vape pens. The woman left the store without paying for the items and left in a gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The merchandise has a total value of $70. Video footage of the shoplifting incident will be reviewed by police.
A car was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of Redwood Lane in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The Nissan Sentra was discovered missing about noon Monday from the address. The owner identified a person who had been staying with her as a possible suspect. The car is valued at $2,000.
A window was broken early Monday at a house in the 100 block of Frank Roberts Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. A suspect who had been told to leave the house is named in the report. Damage to the window totals $200.