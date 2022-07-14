A Florida man found sitting Wednesday morning on the side of Smiths Mill Road with an assault rifle next to him was charged by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of a Schedule VI drug. John Szuts, of Clermont, Florida, was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. Deputies received a report about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday about an intoxicated man in the 800 block of Smith Mill Road. Szuts was sitting beside the road and had almost been struck earlier by an oncoming vehicle, Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. Szuts told a deputy “people were after him and pointed down the street, saying ‘Don’t you see them?’” the report said. No one was visible to deputies. Szuts also said “bugs were all over him and no bugs were present on him,” the report said. A black “AR rifle” was beside him with a rifle case holding four magazines. Found on Szuts during a patdown search was a pill holder containing suspected marijuana.
Dale M. Denton, 27, of 189 Pruitt Road N., was charged Wednesday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on foot. Denton was a passenger in a car driven by Kyle A. York, of 146 W. Bernard Ave. Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, a traffic stop was made on a car seen on West Bernard Avenue driven by a man talking on a cellphone, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The traffic stop was made in the parking lot of a Crum Street business. Denton got out of the passenger-side door and ran away, the report said. York identified himself as Denton. A records check showed that Denton had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-4th offense. An image from the records check identified the man who fled as Denton, who was not located in an initial search of the area. Denton was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a Britton Avenue apartment by a sheriff’s deputy and served the arrest warrant. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. York’s driver’s license is suspended. He was issued citations for driving without a license, operating a motor vehicle while holding a cellphone and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
A Telford woman who fled Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday at a traffic stop was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving on revoked license-repeat offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Angela Clark, 52, fled the scene of a traffic stop and less than two minutes later, the vehicle she was driving crashed into a telephone pole on Bugaboo Springs Road, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. Clark was treated for minor injuries at Johnson City Medical Center. Clark was also cited for speeding. Additional charges are pending, the release said.
Greeneville police are investigating an attempt to cash counterfeit checks purportedly from the General Morgan Inn. A manager contacted police Wednesday and told officers that he had received a call from a Greeneville bank about two checks a person attempted to cash. The bank and another Greeneville bank did not cash the checks, which were made out for $2,195 and $2,218, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Information about a suspect was provided to police.
A well pump, breaker box and other building materials were stolen between June 17 and July 6 from a house in the 3400 block of South Mohawk Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The theft was reported Wednesday by the owner. A contractor working at the house owns the well pump, which is valued at $4,500. The breaker box, a meter base and plug-in switches stolen have a combined value of $5,000.
Three gas lines were cut on a lawn mower in a yard on Gravel Woods Road, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. The owner went to mow his lawn Tuesday and discovered the vandalism, Deputy Thomas Smith said in a report. Damage to the lawn mower totals about $300.
A pygmy goat was allegedly stolen between June 28 and Tuesday from a property in the 900 block of Sunnyside Road. The alleged victim said the person hired to look after her goats and mow the yard while she was away would not send any photos of the animals as requested, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The suspect was given $150 for feed and to take care of the yard. A person who previously worked there told the property owner that nothing appeared to have been done while she was away, and the goat was gone. The suspect told deputies that he had done the work, bought feed and sent goat photos as requested, but had deleted them from his phone. The victim’s husband arrived and confirmed a goat was missing. The alleged victim said the suspect began calling her “and harassing her from multiple numbers,” the report said. The goat is valued at $300.
About 9,000 gallons of water was stolen from a property in the 4300 block of Kelley Gap Road, a Glen Hills Utility District employee told sheriff’s deputies. The employee went to a property Monday and found “someone had manipulated the pipe that provides water to the residence,” Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. The employee said that Glen Hills Utility District had turned off the water to the mobile home in December 2020. The person listed as the mobile home resident is currently in jail. The water is valued at $500. An investigation continues.