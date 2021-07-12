Tyler C. Ricker, 25, of 565 Old Cemetery Road, was charged Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense. Ricker was also charged with reckless driving and cited for speeding. While on patrol about 2:40 p.m. Sunday on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Ricker was seen driving a car “coming up quickly on other vehicles, causing them to move into the opposite lane,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The car was paced on radar being driven at 101 mph in a 45 mph zone, the report said. A traffic stop was made at the intersection with Lonesome Pine Trail. Ricker’s speech was allegedly slurred while speaking with officers, and he smelled of alcohol after pulling down his face mask. A records check showed Ricker was convicted of DUI in 2014 in Greene County. Ricker “showed multiple indicators of impairment” during field sobriety tests, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brittany L. Burnham, 27, of Joe Hall Road, Morristown, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and issued a speeding citation. A traffic stop was conducted on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Lonesome Pine Trail after police received a be on the lookout alert for a car that matched the description of one being driven “in a reckless manner” toward Greeneville, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The car was paced on radar being driven at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Patrol car lights and siren were activated but the car did not immediately stop. After the car pulled over, officers smelled alcohol on Burnham, the report said. A 6-year-old girl was in the back seat of the car. Burnham allegedly told police that she had drank vodka and taken Xanax earlier in the day, the report said. Burnham did poorly on field sobriety tests. A relative picked up the child. Burnham was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
The driver of a van that struck parked vehicles about 9 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Boulevard East at Bailey Broyles Street was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Anthony N. Fiore, 31, of 76 Bailey Broyles St., told police he was pulling out of Ravenwood Park and “not paying attention” when he struck a parked vehicle head-on and damaging other vehicles. Fiore agreed to take field sobriety tests and told police “he would fail, but not because he was intoxicated,” the report said. A prescription pill bottle in Fiore’s name containing a medication used to treat seizures was found in the car. A records check showed that Fiore had a pending DUI charge from January. Fiore was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Peter A. Fisher, 66, of 406 Elk St., was charged about 2:15 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police responded to a crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway at CCU Boulevard and spike with the driver of a minivan later identified as Fisher. Fisher was “slumped over and sweating in the vehicle,” Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Fisher gave off an odor of alcohol. He refused medical treatment and allegedly told a firefighter he earlier had two drinks. Fisher was unsteady on his feet and field sobriety tests were not performed “due to Fisher’s intoxicated state,” the report said. Fisher was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Candice Jo Pricenor, 32, of Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, was charged Thursday afternoon by Johnson City police with five counts of felony reckless endangerment and violation of an order of protection. About 5 p.m. Thursday, Johnson City officers went to the 1000 block of University Parkway following a the crash of a sport utility vehicle. Investigation showed Pricenor “was recklessly pursuing a vehicle driven by her husband when she crashed,” a report said. Pricenor crashed into a vehicle with five people inside after making a right-hand turn at a high rate of speed,” the report said. The report did not specify if any of the occupants were injured. A records check showed that there was a court order of protection prohibiting Pricenor and the victim from having contact with each other. Bond for Pricenor was set at $11,000 pending a preliminary hearing in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Marty P. Harrison, 53, of 3180 N. Mohawk Road, was charged about 8 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest. The alleged victim told deputies that Harrison had blocked her car in the middle of North Mohawk Road and then slashed the tires with a knife, placing her in fear for her safety. Harrison fled on foot when deputies arrived. He allegedly refused commands to stop before a Taser was used to gain compliance, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. Harrison also allegedly attempted to strike a deputy with a rock, the report said. Harrison was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.