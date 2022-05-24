Thomas J. Hendrick, 40, of 724 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Hendrick threatened to harm her and a relative with a firearm in the presence of four children. The alleged victim had a visible bruise under her left eye. A firearm was later found in Hendrick’s pickup truck, the report said. Hendrick was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jeremy L. Jenkins, 24, of 850 Sanders Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jenkins was also served active arrest warrants. About 3:25 p.m. Friday, a deputy patrolling on Blue Springs Parkway saw a man climb into the back of a truck at a business. He was recognized as Jacobs, who had active warrants, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The truck turned in at a business in the 800 block of West Church Street as Jenkins’ warrants were confirmed. Jenkins fled on foot when a deputy got out of a patrol car. A foot chase ensued. Jenkins entered the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County on West Church Street before running out the main entrance, allegedly ignoring orders to stop. Jenkins continued running past a woman and three small children and into their house, entering the basement. He was ordered to the ground but began to stand back up. Jenkins pulled away and began running up the basement stairs and allegedly ignored warnings a Taser would be used. He stopped resisting after a Taser was deployed, a report said. After being ordered again to the ground, Jenkins again tried to get up and run. A Taser was used a second time, but Jenkins ripped the wires out, got up and ran out of the basement and through the back yard of the house. Jenkins was tackled by a deputy in the yard and had a “brief scuffle” with him before being subdued, the report said. Backup arrived and Jenkins was taken into custody. A glass marijuana pipe was found on Jenkins, who was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Matthew J. Nye, 43, of 249 Craft Lane, was charge about 8:15 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and driving on a revoked license. Deputies went to the 600 block of Haney Hill Road after a resident called and told them Nye was walking around his property after parking a truck in the driveway. Nye was located in a field behind a house. He told deputies a friend lived there. A records check showed that Nye’s driver’s license was revoked and a handgun was found on the driver’s seat of the truck. Nye allegedly told deputies that he was a convicted felon and should not have a firearm. Nye was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Keaton U. Gregg, 18, of 2180 Debusk Road, was charged about 11:15 a.m. Friday with domestic assault and possession of a Schedule VI drug, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. Deputies responded to an assault call at the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Gregg got into a verbal argument and then struck her, causing cuts to the upper lip and wrist. A pat-down search of Gregg located a bag containing marijuana residue. Another bag containing 12 grams of suspected marijuana was found in Gregg’s car. Gregg had a first appearance scheduled Monday in court.
A suspect is sought by sheriff’s deputies in connection with the theft Friday of a Bluetooth speaker from a home in the 300 block of Rambo Road. The theft was reported Sunday. A suspect named in the report entered the victim’s house and stole the speaker off a computer desk, a report said. The victim was later told by a witness that the suspect had sold the speaker, which is valued at about $135.