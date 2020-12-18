A Fall Branch man was charged Wednesday afternoon by Johnson City police with two counts of theft over $10,000 and one count of theft over $2,500. David Johnson, 22, of 105 Lyman Brown Road, was held on $30,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center. The arrest “stems from multiple investigations involving stolen vehicles and property” in Johnson City, a police report said. Johnson was scheduled to appear Thursday for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Anthony Macchione Johnson, 21, of 209 Old Kentucky Road W., was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to a Scott Farm Road address and spoke with Johnson, who had blood on his face, hands and head, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Johnson told officers the blood was from the alleged victim, who was in a nearby parking lot. The alleged victim said he and Johnson had argued and Johnson struck him in the nose and facial area “multiple times,” the report said. Johnson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Daniel C. Ward, 61, identified as homeless, was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with criminal trespass. Ward was allegedly digging through trash cans behind the Arby’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard. Ward had been banned from the property on Tuesday, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Ward was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A 1998 Dodge heavy duty pickup truck was stolen between Wednesday and early Thursday from the 1200 block of Doty Chapel Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The owner told deputies that the truck was loaded with metal to be taken to a foundry. The truck was last seen on the property about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A video game console and power tools were stolen between 10 and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday from a house in the 6600 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. The theft occurred after the victim left the house for a brief period, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Also stolen were a socket set and a leaf blower. Items stolen have a combined value of about $1,300.