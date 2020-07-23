A Limestone woman was the victim of a phone scam between Monday and Tuesday that cost her $1,000. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that she was contacted over the phone and told her Social Security number had been compromised. She said a male suspect told her “that she would have warrants if she didn’t send money,” Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The victim sent the suspect $1,000 worth of Walmart gift cards. The caller used a 202 area code associated with Washington. Walmart told deputies the gift cards were used at a store in Atlanta, Texas. The scam remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed about 12:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Captain D’s restaurant at 245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The restaurant manager told officers that a woman tried to pay for her meal with the fake $20 bill. The woman was told the bill was counterfeit and she could not have it back. The woman was identified to police. The counterfeit money was taken into evidence.
Elizabeth Dawn Goodson, 48, of 241 Snapps Ferry Park, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Goodson went to a Roller Street address and argued with the alleged victim, grabbing him by the hair and attempting to strike him with her hands, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Goodson was taken into custody and had a first appearance Wednesday in court.
A man removed a tag from a pair of $15 sunglasses about 11 a.m. Wednesday from Walmart and ran from the store, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The man fled the store and left the parking lot in a white car after being confronted by a loss prevention employee. A suspect is named in the report.
Multiple shoplifting incidents between June 20 and 28 by a woman at Walmart are under investigation by Greeneville police. A loss prevention employee told officers the woman and a younger female are seen on surveillance video, loading merchandise into a shopping cart and leaving the store without paying, a report filed Tuesday said. Clothing, two cell phone charger cords and other merchandise with a combined value of $315.18 were taken. Information about a possible vehicle driven by the suspect is included in the report.
Metal was stolen between June 1 and 17 from a property in the 1200 block of Piney Grove Road, according to a report filed Tuesday by the victim with sheriff’s deputies. Steel, brass, lead and aluminum was taken from the property and sold at West Main Recycling in Greeneville, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. The victim was able to retrieve receipts for the stolen property. The metal was sold for $1,783, the report said. Possible suspects are named in the report.
A weed trimmer was stolen July 8 from the porch of a house in the 100 block of Shallow Creek Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. The victim reported the theft Tuesday. The Craftsman weed trimmer is valued at $230.