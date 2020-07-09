Lonnie F. Songer, 23, of 412 Volunteer St., was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police on a capias warrant for burglary issued in Greene County. Songer called police about a window that had been broken on his house, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Songer told police he called 911 but hung up because he didn’t want to get the person responsible in trouble. A records check showed Songer was wanted on the arrest warrant. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Christina E. Lifford, of West Carters Valley Road, Kingsport, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and driving without a license following a wreck in the 11500 block of Kingsport Highway. The property owner told deputies that a white sport utility vehicle wrecked about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and “went airborne” in his yard, causing damage to a drain tile. He later saw the damaged SUV, which stopped in the 14000 block of Kingsport Highway after the victim blinked his vehicle lights, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Parts from Lifford’s SUV were found in the homeowner’s yard. Lifford told deputies she “must have blacked out or fell asleep” but refuses to take medication prescribed for the condition. Lifford passed field sobriety tests but has no driver’s license, the report said. The homeowner wants $400 in restitution to repair damages caused by the crash. Lifford will appear on the charges in General Sessions Court.
A suspect is sought by Greeneville police in connection with a shoplifting incident Wednesday afternoon at Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A loss prevention employee told police that about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man named in the report concealed merchandise and left the store without paying for it. The man was stopped in the parking lot. Merchandise recovered included a Kobolt air ratchet wrench, a three-piece Universal adapter set and two seven-piece Hex driver sets. The combined value of the items is about $108. The suspect left in a unknown vehicle prior to police arrival.
Rebecca L. Crum, 39, of 1120 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Johnson City police with burglary, theft under $1,000-shoplifting, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to the Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road about a shoplifter who had been detained by loss prevention personnel. Crum allegedly attempted to conceal items valued at about $43 in her purse and tried to leave the store without paying for them, a police news release said. Crum had previously been trespassed from Walmart in connection with another shoplifting incident. During a search after arrest Tuesday, officers found 2-1/2 pills identified as Diazepam and a digital scale. Bond for Crum was set at $2,500 pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A Fall Branch man reported his wife being being the victim of a computer hacking scam, a sheriff’s department report said. The scam occurred between June 26 and Tuesday. The man told deputies he received a letter from the U.S. Postal Service with a check from a Texas bank for $3,850 made payable to his wife attached. An employee of the bank told the man their customer information was hacked in 2019 and the bank had been getting reports “from thousands of customers receiving bogus checks in the mail,” the report said. An attempt to contact the Texas bank with a number included with the check went to an automated message. The letter was sent to an Afton address where the man’s wife lived prior to their getting married, the report said.
Tires on two pickup trucks were flattened Tuesday night while they were parked in the 400 block of Brunner Street in Baileyton, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. The driver’s side rear tire on one truck and the passenger side rear tire on the other truck were discovered flat when the owner returned home about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There were no visible puncture marks. Damage totals $600. A possible suspect was named in the report.
Mail was stolen Tuesday from an address in the 19500 block of Horton Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The homeowners told deputies they were out of town for two weeks and just had the post office deliver the mail to their address. Mail, along with packages from Amazon and the Duluth Trading Co. were stolen, the report said.
Currency totaling $540 was stolen between June 26 and Friday from the Quick Stop Market at 6736 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. Details of the theft were not included in the report. The theft remains under investigation.
Donna L. Tadder, of 101 Holt Court, was charged Wednesday afternoon with theft of property-shoplifting from Walmart after she was seen by a loss prevention employee allegedly trying to leave the store without paying for merchandise. Tadder allegedly took about $40 worth of merchandise. She was intercepted outside and escorted back into the store until police arrived. Walmart will seek private prosecution. Tadder was trespassed from the store and will appear in court on the charge.
Jeffrey L. Keller, of 406 Forest Hills Drive, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, driving on a revoked license, having no proof of insurance and was also cited for a registration violation. Keller allegedly fled the scene of a crash earlier Monday, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. He was located in the 800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway and allegedly admitted to fleeing the crash scene, the report said. Keller will appear on the charges in General Sessions Court.
Garrett Harrison, 29, of 215 N. Highland Ave., was charged Tuesday morning by Greeneville police with criminal trespass. Police responded to the Roadrunner Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and spoke with an employee, who said Harrison was previously trespassed from the property. Harrison was found inside the business and taken into custody. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
The theft of a laptop computer Friday after it was delivered an address in the 200 block of Keller Road in Afton was reported Monday to sheriff’s deputies. The person who filed the complaint said a relative ordered the computer from Walmart and it was delivered to his door by FedEx. The victim was notified by phone message that the computer had been delivered but when he went to pick it up, he discovered it had been removed from the shipping box left on the front porch, a report said. The Viou video book computer is valued at $330.
A 2017 Honda Civic was stolen Sunday morning from the driveway of a home in the 500 block of Harold Cemetery Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The owner said the car was in the driveway at 3 a.m. Sunday but missing at 11 a.m. when she left to go to work. There was possibly an extra key fob in the car, the report said. The light silver-color car is valued at $25,000.
A handgun carry permit, $100 in cash, an ATM card, a credit card and driver’s license were stolen between Saturday and Sunday morning from a pickup truck parked on a property in the 1200 block of Debusk Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The victim told deputies that he noticed the truck dome light was on and went outside about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. About the same time, a relative got a text about a fraudulent transaction at the West Greene Shopping Center, the report said. The theft remains under investigation.