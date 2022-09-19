Charges were filed against two men after Greeneville police responded to a disturbance call about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Heatherwood Loop. Michael C. Kesterson, 45, of 5562 Asheville Highway, was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug. A records check showed that Kesterson also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Ronald E. Bush, of 228 Buckingham Court, was charged with resisting arrest. Bush was also found to have an active arrest warrant. After Kesterson was taken into custody, officers found a container holding a Subutex pill, the report said. Bush, a passenger in Kesterson’s vehicle, was asked “multiple times” to get out of the vehicle but did not comply. He was removed by police. Bush complained of shoulder pain and was checked at Greeneville Community Hospital before being discharged. Kesterson and Bush are held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Michael Anthony Brown, 55, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged about 11 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and cited for a violation of the open container law. Police were given a be on the lookout alert for a silver pickup truck, which was located in the 800 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway and seen to cross the center lane multiple times, Officer Charles Story said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Aubrey’s restaurant. Brown, the driver, told police he had several drinks at a nearby bar. Brown did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael L. Schleutker, 40, of 300 Round Knob Lane, was charged about 9 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Bishop Loop and were told the disagreement was verbal. Schleutker allegedly admitted he had illegal drugs on him, Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report. A search turned up a small container holding suspected methamphetamine. A spoon was in Schleutker’s pocket. Schleutker was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ryan D. Humphreys, 37, of 4089 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 2:45 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, Possession of a Schedule V drug and driving on a revoked license. Police made a traffic stop on a pickup truck with a broken windshield and brake light on Leonard Street at North Irish Street. Humphreys admitted he did not have a driver’s license, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. A records check showed Humphreys’ license as revoked for driving under the influence. An inventory of the truck turned up a pill bottle containing 21 suspected Gabapentin pills, two suspected Clonazepam pills and three Suboxone strips. Humphreys was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who allegedly vandalized a room in the Greeneville Community Hospital Emergency Department was charged Sunday afternoon with vandalism and harassment. Brian J. Timberman, 44, of 1310 Babbs Mill Road, allegedly became violent in the hospital and made threats after being admitted as a patient, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Timberman was placed in handcuffs by a hospital security officer. He allegedly admitted to punching a wall and threatened to harm a woman once he was released, the report said. Damage was visible on the wall of the room Timberman was in. Damage is estimated at $200. Timberman also allegedly threatened hospital staff with harm. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Louis Gabriel Memdoza, of 15 Vicky St., was charged about 1:45 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with being a juvenile driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Police were notified by a sheriff’s deputy that a pickup truck was being followed in the 500 block of Tusculum Boulevard that was “all over the road,” Officer Will Ervin said in a report. After a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Opportunity House Thrift store, police smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Memdoza, who allegedly admitted drinking “two or three” beers. Memdoza did poorly on field sobriety tests. He is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Tammy D. Kimery, 50, of 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, was charged about 8 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-multiple offender, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police made a traffic stop on a car seen going in reverse in one lane of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Kimery told police she ran out of gas and was coasting backwards across the median in an attempt to make it to a service station, the report said. A records check showed Kimery’s license was revoked in February for a DUI conviction. Kimery did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Kimery consented to a blood test. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Heather N. Ward, 33, of Augusta Avenue, Knoxville, was charged about 6:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault after officers went to an address in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Drive. Ward became angry with a relative in the home she thought was stealing information from her cellphone and pulled him off a couch by his legs, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. A person who tried to intervene was shoved by Ward, witnesses told police. Ward was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Paul J. Sayre, 38, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged about 9:45 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault following an incident in a tractor-trailer outside Walmart. Sayre and another truck occupant got into a physical altercation and he pushed the alleged victim, scratching her eye, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. The alleged victim told police Sayre struck her multiple times and attempted to gouge her eyeball. The alleged victim had marks on her face and blood on her mouth. Sayre was determined to be the primary aggressor and was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A stove, lawn mower and a city trash can were stolen Saturday in the burglary of a house in the 300 block of Whirlwind Road, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The front door to the upstairs of the residence was forced open and the door leading into a basement had also been forced open, the report said. The stolen items have a combined value of $750.
Flooring, lumber, drywall, a window and other building materials were stolen Saturday from Home Improvement Warehouse, 1313 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. The building materials have a combined value exceeding $3,500. The theft remains under investigation.