Charles David Patterson, 30, of 200 Crestview Drive, had a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Patterson was served an arrest warrant Friday on the felony charge. Between June 30 and Nov. 24, Patterson allegedly made fraudulent transactions totaling $18,930 using funds in the victim’s credit union savings account, Greeneville police Detective William Christy said in a report. Patterson is identified on security footage using the victim’s debit card to make withdrawals at an ATM machine, the report said. Patterson allegedly made 24 fraudulent transactions. He allegedly admitted to making the withdrawals without the victim’s permission, the report said. Patterson has a hearing scheduled Jan. 13 in the case.
A possibly counterfeit $100 bill was received Monday in a bank deposit at an Apex Bank branch, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The $100 bill was among $10,000 in $100 bills deposited Monday morning. A bank employee used a machine to count the money and it rejected the bill in question. The bank employee believes it is counterfeit, but does not think the man who made the deposit knew it was fake, the report said. The man told police the $100 bills were in his safe and he did not know specifically where it came from. Police were unable to confirm the $100 bill was counterfeit. It was placed into evidence.
A stuffed teddy bear was stolen about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday from outside the Dollar General Market at 823 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville police Officer Eddie Key said in a report. A store clerk told police a man got out of a dark gray Mazda sedan and walked up to a display on the sidewalk outside the store. The man snatched a teddy bear and got back into the car, which left the scene. The beige teddy bear is valued at $30. Video of the incident is available, the report said.
Eighteen potted flowers were stolen between Friday and Monday morning from the Barton Greene Apartments at 601 E. Barton Ridge Road, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The flowers were in pots in front of the apartment complex. The potted flowers are worth about $10 each.