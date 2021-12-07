Necol A. Mills, 51, of 125 Cox Circle, was charged about 8 p.m. Sunday with child abuse, neglect and endangerment and resisting arrest in the first block of Lakeshore Drove, Sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. A caller told deputies that minor children were alone in a running vehicle with its lights on and the mother was across the road in a mobile home. A deputy shined a flashlight in the vehicle and saw two young children, one of them asleep. The driver’s side window was rolled down and loud music was coming from the vehicle. When a deputy asked a person standing in the mobile home doorway if the vehicle was hers, she “immediately ran inside and shut the door” before coming back outside, the report said. The woman, later identified as Mills, smelled of alcohol. When asked for identification, Mills allegedly became belligerent and uncooperative, and tried to go back into the mobile home. She allegedly resisted when handcuffs were placed on her. It was not clear to deputies how long the children were alone in the vehicle. One of the children said she was cold, the report said. The Department of Children’s Services was called to look after the children. Mills was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Caleb L. Key, 24, of 335 Alpine Loop, was charged about 10:20 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Little Warrensburg and Mink Creek roads. Key was standing in the road when deputies arrived. There was an odor of alcohol on his breath, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Field sobriety tests indicated that Key was under the influence, the report said. Key was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kevin J. Greene, 36, of 835 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies making a warrants check at the address with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greene was also served an active child support warrant, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Deputies went to the mobile home and made contact with Greene, who allegedly tried to dispose of a plastic bag containing less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine. A search of the room Greene was in located located small plastic bags, six syringes, a cut straw and a spoon with drug residue. Greene was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Eric M. Adamson, 35, of 140 Champion Circle, was charged Sunday morning by sheriffs deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear issued in Washington County, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. Adamson was located in his bedroom and a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found under him, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Adamson was taken into custody and held for Washington County authorities.
Clarissa R. Tipton, 32, of 2009 Conklin Road, Limestone, was charged about 5 p.m. Saturday with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at a Fishpond Road address. Tipton told 911 “she had been poisoned with arsenic and sees people in trees and has black stuff coming out of her skin,” a report said. Tipton was located in nearby woods and allegedly made more nonsensical statements. A backpack was found containing plastic bags and tubing. Tipton allegedly admitted she had used methamphetamine two days earlier, the report said. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Derek A. Fleming, 35, of 2610 Bright Hope Road, was charged early Friday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault following an incident at a nearby address. Fleming was being given a ride by the alleged victims and threatened to harm them if he was not let out of the car. A short time later Fleming began beating on the door of the alleged victims’ home demanding to be let in and threatening harm, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The alleged victims expressed fear Fleming would harm them. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
The passenger-side tires on a car owned by a Morristown woman were slashed Sunday afternoon while it was parked near a house in the 1800 block of Mt. Hope Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The registration tag, valued at $150, was also stolen. Damage to the tires is estimated at $250.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of vehicle parts between Friday night and Saturday morning from the 500 block of Weems Chapel Road. Parts on a 1996 Honda sedan were discovered stolen Saturday morning, Sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. A passenger door was pried open and two tail lights, a rear spoiler, a steering wheel, a wheel and tire and a safe inside the car containing the vehicle title and medication were among items stolen, the report said. The stolen items have a combined value of about $2,000. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
Unspecified property was stolen Friday from a house in the 700 block of Anderson Loop damaged in a fire Oct. 29, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The homeowner saw a man wearing a black hoodie exiting the basement door of the house Friday afternoon. Entry to the house was made through a side window, the report said. The interior had been ransacked. Items stolen have an estimated value of about $100.
A welder, welding helmet and hedge trimmer were stolen between Nov. 19 and Saturday from a shed in the 900 block of Heritage Road North in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The owner told deputies he had not been in the work shed for about two weeks. The victim also discovered a pistol was missing from a nearby garage. The possessions have a combined value of about $1,050.
A mailbox in front of a house in the 800 block of Ricker Road was blown up Thursday, possibly with gunpowder, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The victim told deputies that about 6 p.m. Thursday, he heard “a loud boom” and saw an older-model Jeep leaving the property. The mailbox was found Friday morning in the middle of Ricker Road and “appeared to have been blown up by something simpler or gun powder,” the report said. Burn marks were visible on remaining mail in the mailbox, which is valued at $50.