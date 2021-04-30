A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon at the former Stan’s Bar-B-Q restaurant at 2620 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Police were notified that a suspect had been apprehended in Waynesville, North Carolina. Found in the suspect’s car “were belongings labeled with Stan’s BBQ on it,” the report said. The owner went to the business and found the rear door had been forced open. Items stolen include a computer hard drive, employee files and a computer monitor. The suspect is in custody in North Carolina.
A man who was shoplifting about 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Walmart was confronted by a loss prevention employee and fled on foot from the store, Greeneville police were told. The man dropped four socket sets as he ran. He escaped with four pairs of pants and four Wrangler shirts, the report said. The man ran on foot toward Morgan Road. The stolen clothing is valued at about $170.
The attempted theft of catalytic converters from a pickup truck and a minivan on the lot of Auto Solutions at 10650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway damaged both vehicles, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The attempted theft was discovered Thursday afternoon and occurred this week, the business owner told deputies. An attempt was made to cut the catalytic converters off both vehicles. Damage to the truck and minivan totals $275.
A Yamaha golf cart was stolen between Tuesday and Thursday from a farm property in the 300 block of Whitehouse Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The owner told deputies it had been parked under a pavilion on the property. A farm gate had been removed from its hinges to access the white golf cart. The golf cart is valued at $2,500.
A 1994 Oldsmobile sedan was stolen between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday from the 1100 block of Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The owner told police the car was locked and the keys were in her apartment. The car is valued at $100.
A 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck stolen about 5 a.m. Thursday from the 500 block of Houston Valley Road was recovered early Friday in Marshall, North Carolina, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The owner told deputies that he heard his truck being started and then heard it being driven down his driveway toward Asheville Highway. “There was a burn-out in the stone and lawn where the vehicle took off,” the report said. A toolbox and tools were also on the truck. The truck door was unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle, which is valued at $3,000. The truck was towed to a lot in Marshall to be picked up by the owner. Sheriff’s department detectives were also notified about the recovery of the truck.
A Toyota pickup truck that had earlier been reported stolen to Mosheim police was seen leaving about 11:15 p.m. Thursday from an address in the 2300 block of Whirlwind Road, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The driver went to an address in the 1200 block of Hartman Lane and fled on foot before deputies arrived. Tax return information and purchase receipts found in the truck identified a possible suspect. The truck was recovered. An investigation continues.