Brent A. Colyer, 28, of Luster Lane, was charged about noon Thursday by Greeneville police with simple possession of a Schedule III drug and served an active violation of probation warrant after Greeneville police did a welfare check at a room at the Greenvilla Motel on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Police received a call from a person who said she was unable to reach Colyer and he would not open the door to his room. Another man answered the door when police knocked and they were given permission to check on Colyer, Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. Colyer was in bed and was awakened by police. A records check showed Colyer had an active warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense. A plastic bag containing suspected Suboxone was found in one of Colyer’s pockets after he was taken into custody. Colyer was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Shiane E. Knight, of Grandview Avenue, was charged about 3 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police after officers investigated a call from a homeowner in the 200 block of Linda Street about an “unknown female” dancing in his yard. Knight was found sitting in a landscaped area wet and dirt-covered “with her hands straight up in the air,” Officer Jacob Sasscer said in the report Knight allegedly made incoherent statements to officers and could not control her body movements. “It was determined that (she) was under the influence of drugs to the point that she was a danger to herself and the public if left unattended,” the report said. Knight was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Angelia D. Cutshall, 49, of 2148 Middle Creek Road, Afton, was charged about 6 p.m Wednesday with domestic assault by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, Deputy George Ball responded to the suspect’s residence where Cutshall was blocking an individual in with her car. The suspect told law enforcement that she saw the victim “with another girl,” Ball said in the report. The suspect told law enforcement she struck the victim in the nose, according to the report. The suspect said the victim threw her to the ground. When deputies spoke with the victim, his face was reportedly scratched and his shirt “had blood all over.” The victim told law enforcement he wrapped the suspect in his arms, “but did not hit her,” according to the report. Custhall was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A phone was stolen from a vehicle sometime before 4:30 p.m Wednesday in the 200 block of Fox Road, Chuckey, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Chad Moore responded to the scene where the victim told law enforcement the phone was stolen from his vehicle parked at his residence. The victim told deputies he suspects someone close to a friend he knows stole the phone. The suspect has allegedly started a TikTok account in the victim’s name and has begun posting “inappropriate videos,” Moore said in the report. It is unknown who the suspect is at this time.
A suspect attempted to burglarize a home while the residents were present sometime before 3:30 p.m Wednesday. Deputy Chad Moore responded to the residence in the 500 block of Paul Pettit Road. The victim told law enforcement her daughter was also present when they saw the suspect push through a side window and walk into a room, Moore said in the report. The victim told deputies that the alleged suspect jumped back out of the window after she confronted him. No suspect has been charged at this time.