A student was charged Monday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug at the Glenwood Educational Center on Warrensburg Road. A sheriff’s deputy called to the front office spoke with the student, who smelled strongly of marijuana, a report said. The student gave consent to search his pickup truck in the school parking lot. It also had a strong odor of marijuana. A small plastic bag containing suspected marijuana was found inside, the report said. The student told deputies he smoked marijuana before coming to school. A summons to appear in court was issued.
A house was burglarized between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of McDonald Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The victim told deputies he discovered the burglary when he returned to his Midway home for lunch. Forcible entry was made through a side door. Possessions stolen include $250 in cash, a Nintendo game console, an iPad switch control and two gutting knives. Drawers throughout the house were found opened and furniture had been moved, the report said. The side door frame was cracked. The game console and other stolen items have a combined value of about $800.
Four 20-inch tires and wheels were stolen about 4 a.m. Monday from outside a house in the 300 block of Stone Mountain Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The victim told deputies that he was asleep on a couch when he was awakened by someone beating on the front door. He saw a suspect named in the report outside and called county 911 Dispatch. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived. The door was damaged and the wheels and tires outside were later discovered gone. The wheels and tires are valued at $800.
A car was vandalized about 2 a.m. Tuesday at a property in the 1400 block of Marvin Road, sheriff’s Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. A suspect named in the report began calling the victim, who refused to answer. The suspect arrived on the property a short time later and began tapping on the window and knocking on the door. The victim “heard something break” outside and the suspect left, the report said. The victim went outside and found the windshield on a relative’s car broken. The suspect later returned, put his truck in reverse gear and backed into the victim’s driveway, hitting the rear-end of the relative’s car and causing more damage, the report said. Damage to the car windshield and rear bumper totals about $600.
A mailbox in the 500 block of Mt. Carmel Road was destroyed Monday by a vehicle. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that he returned home about 5:30 p.m. Monday and saw that someone had run over the mailbox and post. The mailbox was intact at 3 p.m. Monday. It is valued at $150.