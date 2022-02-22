Jordy Lee Mendoza, 37, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, was charged about 3:35 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Police were notified about a sport utility vehicle being driven erratically at a high rate of speed on Blue Springs Parkway. The SUV “was all over the road” and speeding up and slowing down, Officer Bryan Shelton said in a report. Mendoza was seen in a back seat after a woman in the vehicle allegedly took the wheel. After the SUV pulled over in the 2300 block of Blue Springs Parkway, the driver told deputies she was told to drive by Mendoza, who climbed into the back seat. A nearly full cup of hard lemonade was in the front cup holder. Another open hard lemonade container was found in the vehicle. Mendoza allegedly admitted to drinking and driving the SUV, the report said. He allegedly refused to comply with field sobriety test instructions. Mendoza was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and issued a citation for failure to exercise due care. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Elan Dean Littrell, 21, of Asheville, North Carolina, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Littrell was involved in a crash on Asheville Highway and drove into Greeneville at a high rate of speed with patrol cars following, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The vehicle was located in the 200 block of Ross Boulevard. Littrell allegedly told deputies he fled because he does not have vehicle insurance. Littrell was carrying a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. A digital scale was found in the vehicle. Littrell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Chuckey man who crashed his car in a field and then allegedly led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit was charged early Saturday with evading arrest. Christopher L. Hinkle, 41, of 885 Stone Dam Road, was taken into custody about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Hinkle was driving a car that struck a barbed wire fence in the 3600 block of Old Stage Road before he fell asleep, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Hinkle was awakened by a deputy. He told the deputy that he needed to back the car up and allegedly ignored commands not to do so. Hinkle got on Old Stage Road and fled the scene. A pursuit began that ended in the 7000 block of Kingsport Highway. Hinkle smelled of alcohol and had a plastic bag in a pants pocket that contained 5.3 grams of suspected marijuana. Additional charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession will be filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the report said. Hinkle was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A work trailer containing tools and building materials was stolen between Feb. 12 and Monday from the 400 block of Cherry Street, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. The double-door box trailer was gone when the owner arrived for work on Monday. A neighbor told police it may have been stolen about Feb. 12. She saw a small truck at the address around that date the report said. The trailer is valued at $5,000. Items in the trailer include an air compressor, two gutter machines, aluminum and a nail gun. The items have a combined value exceeding $9,000.