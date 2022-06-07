Michael A. Masters, 29, of 179 Pine Ridge Drive, Afton, was charged about 10 p.m. Friday with aggravated assault after deputies were called to the address. Masters told deputies that he “heard voices in his head telling him (the alleged victim) wanted to be murdered,” Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Masters cut the alleged victim with a knife on both hands and the side of her neck, the report said. Masters was taken into custody. He appeared Monday in court. He remains held on bond pending an Aug. 17 preliminary hearing.
Jamie S. Gilland, 46, of 90 Greystone Road, was charged about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on East Bernard Avenue. A sport utility vehicle driven by Gilland was seen “swaying in the lane” on East Bernard Avenue. A traffic stop was made. Gilland did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Ashley N. Phipps, 31, of 613 N. Hill St., was charged about 10 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I drug and was served an active arrest warrant. A caller told police there was “a female screaming and running into the house with a baseball bat,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A man on the porch told police that he and Phipps had been arguing. A records check showed Phipps had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Phipps told the man to get her purse to recover some paperwork. He pulled a bag out of the purse containing suspected methamphetamine, heroin and Suboxone, the report said. “He quickly tried to place it back in her purse before (police) saw it,” the report said. Phipps was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Rostron L. Oliver, 80, of 1043 Jones Quarry Road, was charged about 2 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense and driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Baileyton Road. A truck driven by Oliver was seen pulling out of a West Andrew Johnson Highway tavern parking lot and crossing over the fog line while making a turn, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in the report. The truck was being driven “well under the speed limit” and stopped at a yield sign with no oncoming traffic before pulling into the Dollar General store parking lot. Oliver emitted a strong smell of alcohol and allegedly told police he had “too much” to drink. Oliver had difficulty walking and was unable to follow directions during field sobriety tests. A records check showed Oliver’s driver’s license was revoked for a previous DUI conviction. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Nina M. Link, 21, of South Peters Road, Knoxville, was charged about 2 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. The car driven by Link “was very slow in traffic” and crossing from lane to lane and over the fog line, Officer William Johnson said in a report. Link told police she was driving a relative home because he had too much to drink at a Greeneville bar, and was swerving because she dropped her phone. Link told an officer she had one beer earlier. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed Link’s driver’s license was suspended. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Phillip D. Hale, listed as homeless, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication after officers investigated a call about a suspicious man with a gun in a garage in the 100 block of Armitage Drive. Police were told the man, identified as Hale, had left and was walking up Franklin Street. He was allegedly “attempting to conceal what looked to be a long gun under a jacket” as he walked away, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A firearm was pointed at Hale, who complied when ordered to place the gun down and keep his hands where they could be seen. Hale told police he had a BB gun. He “was swaying back and forth” while answering questions and allegedly admitted using meth earlier. A small amount of methamphetamine was found in one of Hale’s pockets. Hale was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sebastian Lopez, 26, of 805 Asheville Highway, was charged about 3:30 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving without a license following a traffic stop on West Main Street in the area of Greeneville High School. Lopez “was driving on the wrong side of the road and swerved back to the correct side,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Lopez was seen crossing the center line in the road two more times before a traffic stop was made. He gave off an odor of alcohol. Lopez did not speak English and a Google translator app on a police cellphone was used to communicate with him, the report said. Lopez showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Betty A. Becker, 47, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded about 8:50 a.m. Sunday to the Greene Villa Motel at 2370 E. Andrew Johnson Highway to a domestic assault in progress call. A man with abrasions on his left eyebrow was seen walking to the motel front office. The alleged victim said he was assaulted by Becker, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Becker told police she pushed her hand up in the alleged victim’s face in an attempt to get out of the room, striking him. Becker changed her story several times while speaking with officers, the report said. The alleged victim said Becker was trying to leave in his car and she struck him when he tried to stop her. Becker was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Spencer J. Potter, 22, of 105 Chuckey Pike, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, reckless endanger, violation of a court order of protection and vandalism. An alleged victim met deputies at the Mosheim Police Department and said Potter began following her and her boyfriend on Brown Springs Road. While at the police department, a deputy saw a pickup truck cut off the car occupied by the alleged victims on Blue Springs Parkway. “The brakes were applied hard enough that the tires on the vehicles squealed,” Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. A traffic stop was made. Potter told deputies he had dropped off his child earlier and did not want her in the car with the driver. Potter followed the vehicle and allegedly cut it off before getting out of his truck, jumping on the hood of the alleged victims’ car and then striking the windshield, breaking it. Potter was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Makenzi B. Taylor, 23, of 719 W. Main St., was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police answered a call about 8 a.m. Sunday of a domestic in progress at the address. The alleged victim told county 911 Dispatch that Taylor had pulled his hair and struck him, and he feared further physical contact, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Taylor was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two men were charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with resisting arrest following a domestic incident at a house in the 300 block of Floral Street. Rodolfo Ramirez, 22, of 308 Floral St., was also charged with domestic assault. Henry O. Ramirez, 24, of the Floral Street address, was additionally charged with public intoxication. The alleged victim told police that Rodolfo Ramirez threw her on a bed and slapped her in the face when she got up. Ramirez then ran back into the house after being detained, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Henry Ramirez allegedly refused to remain in the house while an investigation was being conducted. Ramirez gave off a strong smell of alcohol and “actively resisted” placing his hands behind his back while being arrested, the report said. Both men were in custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A utility trailer containing a motorcycle and an air conditioner was stolen about 1:30 a.m. Saturday from the back yard of a property in the 300 block of Locust Street, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The victim told police that about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an early-1990s model Toyota pickup truck pulled into the back yard and the male driver hooked up the trailer and drove away. A nearby surveillance camera recorded the theft, the report said. The trailer is valued at $500. The 1979 Honda motorcycle is valued at $1,500. The air conditioner is worth $100. The theft was reported Sunday.
A dump truck was stolen between Thursday night and Friday morning from a business in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue, Greenville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The truck is owned by GMA General Contractors. A business manager told police that the truck was broken into and stolen during the overnight hours. The 1999 Ford truck is valued at $1,000.