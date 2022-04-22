Ronnie L. Leach, 29, of 218 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone, was charged about 4 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest. Deputies and 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agents were doing surveillance of “a known methamphetamine trafficking house” on Bolton Road. A man identified as Leach was seen leaving the house and getting into a van in the driveway, Deputy Stacy Lawing said in a report. The van turned onto Kingsport Highway and was seen crossing the center line of the road before turning in at a convenience store at East Andrew Johnson Highway without using a turn signal, the report said. A male driver and female passenger were in the front seat. Leach was sitting in a back seat. A K-9 was called to the scene, prompting the driver to give permission to search the van. Found on Leach was a digital scale. Leach held a container with two plastic bags containing more than three grams of suspected methamphetamine, the report said. When a deputy opened the container, Leach “took off running,” the report said. He was taken into custody a short distance away. Leach was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man who allegedly evaded sheriff’s deputies late Thursday after an attempted traffic stop and then crashed his car will be issued arrest warrants for felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment. The traffic stop was attempted about 11:25 p.m. Thursday on a car paced at 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone on Newport Highway, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The car failed to stop after patrol car lights and siren were activated “and turned on the Asheville Highway outbound for approximately 13 miles,” the report said. The Ford Fusion “then crashed into a guardrail and a rock bluff,” the report said. Suspect Michael B. Beard, of 2945 Camp Creek Road, suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital for treatment. Warrants will be issued upon Beard’s release from the hospital.
Bryce A. Hill, 24, of 603 N. Hill St., was charged about 9 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and public intoxication in the Greeneville Commons parking lot on Tusculum Boulevard near Hibbett Sports. A store employee said she was approached at the store entrance door by a man later identified as Hill, who asked if he could have some free clothes. Hill was refused and then told employees “there were people in the parking lot that were going to rob and kill them and that he had saved them,” a police report said. Employees locked the front door and called police. Hill was located nearby in the parking lot. He “was talking out of his head and not making sense” and was placed under arrest for public intoxication. A search after arrest located suspected meth in one of Hill’s pockets. Hill was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Three occupants of a pickup truck pulled over about 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Snapps Ferry Road were charged by Greeneville police with various offenses. Police smelled marijuana after the traffic stop was made at the intersection with Sparta Street, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A purse on the floorboard contained a bag holding suspected marijuana, residue and a digital scale. Driver Matthew J. Martin, of 3475 Old Midway Road, was charged with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and issued a citation for a seat belt violation. Martin’s license suspension information stipulated the vehicle should have an interlock device. It did not, the report said. Passenger Nathan W. Martin, of 3475 Old Midway Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and issued a seat belt law citation. Passenger Autumn F. Wills, of 192 Ocean Blvd. E., was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a violation of the child restraint law. A juvenile male also in the truck was not wearing a seat belt or child restraint seat, the report said. The three defendants were each issued a criminal summons and have scheduled appearances Friday in court.
A wallet was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a sport utility vehicle parked in the 400 block of Cypress Street, Greenevile police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The victim told police the SUV was broken into while it was parked in her driveway. A wallet on the front passenger seat containing her driver’s license, credit cards and other identification was stolen. The SUV was unlocked, the report said. The wallet is valued at $30.
Two cellphones, a laptop computer, a backpack and $15 in cash were reported stolen Thursday afternoon from a car parked in the 400 block of Cypress Street, Greenevile police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The car was in a parking lot. Items stolen have a combined value exceeding $1,400.