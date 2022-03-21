Billy W. Stamper, 40, of 2145 Shakerag Road, was charged about 9 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving while under the influence of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II drug. Stamper was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the open container law following a traffic stop on Bolton Road, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. Stamper made a left-hand turn from Snapps Ferry Road onto Bolton Road without using his turn signal, leading to the traffic stop. A marijuana bong was seen in the pickup truck being driven by Stamper and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle, the report said. Stamper did poorly on field sobriety tests. A K-9 brought to the scene alerted on the truck. A mirror with residue was found in the truck, along with a beer can with the contents poured out. A search of Stamper turned up a clear plastic tube with residue in a boot. During a body scan at the workhouse, a foreign object was seen in Stamper’s pants. A plastic bag in his underwear contained about a gram of suspected meth, the report said. Stamper was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
James A. Banks, 49, of 311 Cherry St., was charged about 7:50 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. A car driven by Banks was pulled over on Middle Creek Road in Afton after it was seen crossing the center line several times, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. A records check showed that Banks had an active arrest warrant out of Hamblen County and that his driver’s license was revoked. A glass pipe and about 3.75 grams of suspected meth was found on Banks. Lorazepam pills and a digital scale were found in the car. Banks was held on bond pending first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
The ignitions were torn from two vehicles Sunday morning in the 6200 block of Erwin Highway in a theft attempt, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A suspect seen on video attempted to push the vehicles away after being unable to start them. Damage to a pickup truck and a car is $500 each.
Sebastian B. Dotson, 29, of 100 Ricker Ave, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. Police were called to the Ricker Avenue address and spoke with a woman and Dotson, who had a laceration to his right shoulder, Officer Ethan Payton said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Dotson punched a hole in a bathroom wall and broke the toilet before striking her in the face and breaking her nose. The alleged victim told officers she was pushed up against a kitchen sink and choked. The alleged victim got hold of a knife and swung it toward Dotson to get him off her. The knife struck him in the shoulder and the alleged victim used pepper spray to attempt to get away, the report said. The alleged victim received medical treatment at the scene. Dotson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two utility trailers stolen in Washington County were recovered over the weekend at 5935 Old Snapps Ferry Road in Greene County. The trailers were located by sheriff’s deputies from Greene and Washington counties, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. An investigation showed a third trailer was stolen in the Old Snapps Ferry Road area of Greene County. The two stolen in Washington County were returned to their respective owners, the release said. The trailer stolen in Greene County had not been located as of Sunday. Anyone with information regarding suspects in the trailer thefts can call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.
Brian S. Henderson, 52, of 105 Summit Drive, was charged about 4:15 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. Police went to the Jiffy Wash Laundromat, 525 Asheville Highway, to investigate a call about a man passing out in the business. Henderson was seen walking in the parking lot. Henderson was asked if he had anything illegal on him an he handed an officer four syringes. A subsequent search of Henderson’s pockets located 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and six Xanax pills. Henderson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Rebecca L. Roberts, 36, of 130 Cherrydale Drive, was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses following a traffic stop early Saturday on West Andrew Johnson Highway at West Church Street. One headlight on a car driven by Roberts was not working and a traffic stop was made about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. An odor of alcohol was smelled coming from the car and Roberts “appeared confused,” the report said. Roberts did poorly on field sobriety tests. A K-9 on the scene alerted to the car. Found inside were a bag containing “miscellaneous pills,” a small amount of marijuana, two pipes containing marijuana and two containers with residue. Roberts allegedly refused to consent to a blood test. A search warrant was obtained to draw blood. Roberts was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Other charges may be pending. Roberts will appear Monday in court.
One man was charged with domestic assault and another with drug possession after Greeneville police officers responded about 10 a.m. Saturday to an apartment in the 100 block of Cox Circle. A woman waved down a passing patrol car and told police that a relative was being held against his will. Two men, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey D. Pope and 37-year-old Christopher A. Cox, were seen walking away from the apartment, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Pope told police he had “been trying to get Cox sober,” and was staying at the apartment, the report said. When a relative brought him some cigarettes, Cox said Pope “put his arm around his neck and dragged him back into the house,” choking him, the report said. Pope was charged with domestic assault. Cox was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug when two Percocet pills were found in the pack of cigarettes. Pope and Cox were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
An attempt to pass counterfeit $10 and $5 bills was made about 6 p.m. Friday at Kiker’s Tobacco Outlet, 207 Asheville Highway. A woman attempted to pass five counterfeit $10 bills and a counterfeit $5 bill in exchange for lottery tickets, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The bills were kept by an employe and placed by police into evidence. A video image of the suspect will be provided to police.
A motorcycle was stolen between Tuesday and Thursday from the lot of Malone’s Wrecker Service, 145 Kingsport Highway. An employee told Greeneville police the gate is locked at night and the lot secured. The motorcycle was towed on Feb . 22 to the Malone’s lot after it was abandoned during a pursuit involving the sheriff’s department and Baileyton Police Department, a report said. The theft was reported Friday. The Jackel 90Z motorcycle is valued at $500.
Two women and a man shoplifted 12 steaks Friday afternoon from the Food City supermarket at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Kaylyn Lamb said in a report. A man and woman entered the store shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. The man concealed two packs of steaks in his pants and a female companion placed four packs of steaks in her purse. An older woman entered the store several minutes later and concealed six packs of steaks in her purse, the report said. All three suspects left the parking lot in a car described in the report. The six ribeye steaks and six New York strip steaks have a combined value of $304.