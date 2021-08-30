Hannah Kay Taylor, 57, of 1435 Yellow Springs Drive, Midway, was charged Tuesday afternoon with domestic assault by sheriff’s deputies. Taylor got into a dispute over a pair of boots with the alleged victim at a nearby address, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Taylor told deputies that the alleged victim became angry and struck her dog, so she hit him in the face. The alleged victim said Taylor threw his boots in the yard and then struck him in the head. Taylor was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A pit bull dog was stolen between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from a mobile home in the first block of Idell Circle, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The dog disappeared as the resident was in the process of moving. It was in a cage outside and was gone when she came back to retrieve it, the report said. The pit bull with brindle markings is valued at $50. A suspect is named in the report.
At least four windows in a house in the 100 block of Armitage Drive were broken, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The owner of the house is out of state. The vandalism was reported Monday. Damage totals $400.
A counterfeit $100 bill was included in a deposit Friday night at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch. The deposit was from the Wendy’s restaurant on Asheville Highway. The counterfeit bill was reported Monday to Greeneville police. The bill was placed into evidence.
A car was stolen between Friday night and Saturday from the 1200 block of Kitchen Branch Road. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that she throught she heard a car start about 11 p.m. Friday but did not investigate. The car was gone Saturday morning. The 1997 Honda Accord is valued at $500.
A pistol was stolen in a burglary Friday from a house in the first block of Old Wilson Hill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Two doors and door frames were damaged in the burglary. Damage totals $500. The .32 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol stolen is valued at $400. A possible suspect is named in the report.