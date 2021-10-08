A bucket truck was broken into between Monday and Tuesday while parked in a storage lot in the 200 bock of Seaton Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The bucket truck is owned by a tree trimming service and was towed Monday to the storage lot before being moved to a mechanic shop Tuesday. The truck owner said a man came onto the property Monday night and took items from a toolbox.. A chain saw, rope, other tree trimming equipment and a speaker were stolen. The value of the stolen items exceeds $1,250. The theft was reported Thursday.
A purse, gold earrings, a necklace and perfume were stolen Thursday night from a car parked at the Greene Technology Center on Hal Henard Road, Greeneville police Officer Chris Metcalf said in a report. The victim told police that the driver’s side window of her car was broken while she was in class and the items were taken from the back seat. About 8:30 p.m. Thursday while outside on a break, the victim and other witnesses saw a silver car “slow abruptly” on Hal Henard Road, enter the parking lot and back into a spot next to her car, the report said. The victim discovered the theft after class was dismissed at 9 p.m. The purse and other possessions have a combined value of more than $800.
A jukebox, boom box, soldering iron and other possessions were “destroyed” between June 7 and Thursday in a house in the 100 block of Burnett Chapel Lane, a sheriff deputy’s report said. A suspect is identified in the report. The value of the possessions exceeds $1,100.
A pressure washer was stolen between Sept. 29 and 30 from a porch in the 2000 block of Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthaz said in a report. The theft was reported Thursday. The pressure washer is valued at $500.