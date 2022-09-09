Nelson R. Collins, 35, of Blanken Drive, Bean Station, was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police were called to the parking lot of Walmart about a man passed out in a car. When awakened, Collins had slurred speech and difficulty standing, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A pat-down search located suspected heroin and Alprazolam pills. Nelson did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Christopher E. Shoemaker, 31, of 103 Holt Court, was charged about 10 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with drug and weapons law violations after being found passed out on the floor inside Walmart. Shoemaker was on the floor in the women’s clothing section of the store. Shoemaker was slurring his words and was “uneasy on his feet,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A search of Shoemaker’s pockets located suspected heroin, Alprazolam pills and a pair of brass knuckles. Shoemaker was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of prohibited weapons and public intoxication. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A new motorcycle was stolen between Wednesday and Thursday from a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Summer Street, the owner told Greeneville police. The motorcycle was parked outside an apartment complex. The 2022 Kawsasaki Ninja model is valued at $10,000.