Christopher A. McClellan, 31, of 710 Swatsell Lane, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Deputies investigated a one-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Birdwell Mill Road. A damaged Toyota pickup truck that had run through a barded-wire fence was in a field off the road, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Numerous beer cans were scattered around the truck, which had heavy damage. McClellan told deputies he was the driver. He gave off a strong odor of alcohol and admitted drinking earlier, the report said. McClellan did poorly on field sobriety tests and was not able to complete all of them. He allegedly refused to take an Intoximeter test, the report said. Bond for McClellan was set at $2,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Gabriel T. Barnett, of Richard Alan Court, Johnson City, was charged early Monday morning by Greeneville police with driving under the influence in the 2300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Multiple other charges were also filed against Barnett “after leading police on a pursuit” in a pickup truck leading up to his arrest about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Charges, not specified in the report, include drug violations and traffic offenses. Barnett was in custody pending a court appearance.
William B. Marshall, 43, of 144 Brooks Drive, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary and public intoxication. Deputies responded to a burglary call in the 300 block of Emerald Road after Marshall appeared at an address “acting crazy,” Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Marshall allegedly used a knife to try and pick a lock on a side door of a house. He was told to leave by the homeowner or he would be shot, the report said. Marshall replied he was trying to get inside the house “to fight people and kill copperhead snakes,” the report said. Marshall was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kaiden C. Robertson, 23, of 982 Susong Memorial Road, was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to the McDonald’s restaurant at 521 Tusculum Blvd. about a man who refused to vacate the bathroom. Police were told that Robertson had been asked several times by employees to leave and refused, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Robertson complied when ordered to come out of the bathroom. During a pat-down search police found a butane torch, a glass pipe with residue and a filter. A folded Band-Aid in Robertson’s wallet contained about a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine. Robertson told police the substance was meth, the report said. Bond for Robertson was set at $4,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Anthony T. Beach, 32, of 1055 Mount Hope Road, Mohawk, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading by motor vehicle and joyriding. The victim told deputies that Beach wanted to test-drive her vehicle and told him that someone must ride with him. Beach drove off by himself in the pickup truck and the theft from the Midway Road address was reported, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. Deputies made contact with Beach on Blue Springs Parkway in a patrol car with blue lights activated. Johnson allegedly refused to stop until he pulled into the driveway of the truck owner. The truck was blocked in by deputies, who took Beach into custody. Beach was held on $20,100 bond pending a first scheduled appearance April 27 in court.
An Elizabethton man who was drinking beer about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Gap Creek Road church was charged by sheriff’s deputies with consuming alcohol under age 21 and a violation of the open container law. Nathaniel I. Frost, 20, of Colbaugh Lane, was seen in the parking lot of the EnCompass Church at 495 Gap Creek Road. He had a case of beer in his car and admitted to drinking two beers, Deputy Brad Mysinger said in a report. Four open beers were inside the car. Frost was issued summonses to appear May 4 in court.
More than 20 firearms were stolen Friday in the burglary of a house in the 800 block of Kitchen Branch Road, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The victim was gone about six hours and when he returned home found a bedroom safe cut open on his living room floor. Forcible entry was made to a locked downstairs tool room to get a grinder to cut open the safe, the report said. Rifles, shotguns, revolvers and pistols were stolen. The value of the stolen guns exceeds $7,500. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Two Dell laptop computers were stolen between Thursday and Saturday from a Greeneville Light & Power System substation at 250 Forest Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The theft was reported Saturday afternoon. A utility employee noticed that the back gate on the substation property had been pushed open and damaged, the report said. The laptops were discovered missing from the substation building. They are valued at $700 each.
A laptop computer, a pair of binoculars and medical marijuana were stolen between 4 and 5 p.m. Friday from a house at 446 E. Stage Coach Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The victim told deputies that several people had been working on her house prior to the theft. She returned home to to find several things moved and the computer and other items stolen. The possessions have a combined value of about $600.