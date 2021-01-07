Gene D. Wheeler, 30, of 205 Unaka St., was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to an Ocean Boulevard East apartment and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Wheeler struck her in the face Wednesday morning during an argument. Wheeler also took the alleged victim’s car keys, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The alleged victim had a cut on her ear. Wheeler was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
David R. Suggs, 36, of 217 S. Irish St., was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with criminal impersonation. Tusculum police reported “a spray-can painted black car with black wheels” fled an officer about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday near Walmart. A car matching the description was seen parked at the Old Stage Wash House on Old Stage Road, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Suggs was standing beside the car and began walking down Snapps Ferry Road as deputies approached. He had no identification and allegedly gave a false name. Suggs was later identified by staff at the Greene County Detention Center. A records check showed Suggs had active arrest warrants for theft over $1,000 and violation of probation, the report said. Suggs was in possession of two battery chargers, a radar detector and other electronic items that were placed into evidence pending further investigation. Suggs was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Marquee B. Blunt, 42, of 870 Durham Road, Chuckey, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies investigated an aggravated assault report at the Durham Road address and spoke with Blunt, who lives in a small bus on the property. A search of the bus turned up two glass pipes containing drug residue. Bond for Blunt was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man and woman involved in an alleged shoplifting incident Tuesday morning at Walmart were identified Wednesday by Greeneville police. The couple took wireless earbuds, a streaming device, a video camera and a projector. They exited Walmart without paying for the items and left in a sport utility vehicle, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The shoplifting incident was recorded on store surveillance video. The combined value of the stolen merchandise is $379. Walmart will seek prosecution.
Two televisions, a game console and video games were stolen between Saturday and Tuesday night in the burglary of a mobile home in the 1400 block of Milburnton Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. A package containing a security cameras that was delivered on Monday was also stolen. The stolen items have a combined value of about $800.
A computer, costume jewelry and other possessions were stolen in the burglary of a house in the 7400 block of Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report. The burglary occurred Dec. 31 and was reported Tuesday. The owner told investigators that a brick was thrown through a rear window to gain entrance to the house. Also stolen were a backpack, a cordless drill, a passport and personal information in the computer. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $2,500.
A car hauler was reported stolen Tuesday from a job site in the 10400 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. A tank pump was also taken. The owner told deputies the items were stolen between Dec. 24 and 28. The car hauler is valued at $15,000. The pump is worth $5,000.