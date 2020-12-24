Cory W. Mason, 44, of 335 Locust St., was charged Tuesday with criminal simulation and violation of probation, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. When Officer Cody Greene served a violation of probation warrant on Mason, he found $795 of counterfeit money in a search of his person.
A 1982 Ford pickup was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon from the 2000 block of Whirlwind Road. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office report, the truck was stolen sometime on Saturday evening. The truck is valued at $1,800.
Misty Jill Clawson, 43, of 60 Mount Hebron Rd., was charged around midnight on Tuesday night by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with criminal trespassing. Clawson was reportedly told by the homeowner at the property to leave the property multiple times, and she did not leave.