Kenneth Hinkle, 56, of 6045 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, had a first appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court in connection with a driving under the influence charge filed Saturday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Hinkle was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. Hinkle was pulled over for traffic violations. He began to walk away after getting out of the vehicle he was driving and was told to stop, Trooper Derek Turberville said in a report. Hinkle allegedly had slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol. Hinkle told troopers he earlier drank two beers, and later allegedly admitted to taking methamphetamine. Hinkle did poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to provide a blood sample, the report said. A syringe was found on the vehicle floorboard. A records check showed Hinkle’s driver’s license was revoked.
A man who allegedly stole several vehicles last September was served an arrest warrant this week by sheriff’s deputies charging him with theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. Matthew Joseph Martin, 20, of 3220 Newport Highway, remains in custody at the Greene County Detention Center. On Sept. 3, 2019, Martin and another man allegedly stole a Chevrolet pickup truck from a Greenfield Street address and drove it to a car wash in Washington County, where a Toyota pickup truck was stolen, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a report. The second theft was recorded on a security camera. The Chevrolet pickup truck taken in Greene County was located abandoned in Erwin. The Toyota pickup truck stolen in Washington County was located by police in Mitchell County, North Carolina.
A 1992 Honda Accord stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel at 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway was recovered Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The owner reported the car stolen Wednesday afternoon to Greeneville police, who were later notified it had been recovered by Oklahoma City police. A woman driving the car was taken into custody. The owner told police he was not at the hotel when the car was stolen. The car is valued at $1,000.
Windows were broken and other damage was done to a mobile home early Thursday in the 300 block of Happy Valley Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. A woman listed in the report as a suspect tried to enter the house about 3 a.m. Thursday and was heard “yelling and cussing” as she broke two windows. Windshields on vehicles parked on the property were also damaged. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived. Damage is estimated at $600.