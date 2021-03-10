A man and woman were charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with drug possession counts following a traffic stop on Britton Street. Driver Angela L. Cogdell, 45, of 1352 Brown Springs Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a revoked license. A records check showed Cogdell also had several active arrest warrants, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Passenger Donald D. Dean, 53, of 400 Little Chuckey Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was made for a registration violation. During a search of the car before it was towed, located were a bag containing about one gram of methamphetamine, 6.1 grams of marijuana, diazepam and Suboxone pills, two digital scales and two plastic bags holding an unknown substance. Several other plastic bags were found behind the center console within reach of Cogdell, the report said. Cogdell and Dean were held on bond pending an appearance Wednesday in court.
A man and woman were charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft under $1,000. Charged were James A. Lane, 36; and Briana L. Clendenin, 19. Both are listed as homeless. An active arrest warrant for violation of probation was also served on Lane after police were dispatched to the Old Stage Wash House on Old Stage Road, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Police were told a robbery suspect was being combative with the victims. They were told by victims at the scene that earlier Tuesday, Lane and Clendenin wne to a yard sale on Hillcrest Drive with an unidentified ma. Lane and Clendenin allegedly took a grinder, drill and other power tools without paying for them and left in a van with another man. Lane allegedly admitted taking the items, the report said. He and Clendenin were later located at the laundromat by the victims. The stolen items were on the floor in the business, the report said. Lane suffered a leg laceration and was treated at the hospital before being booked into the jail. He and Clendenin were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An Afton woman who said she was scammed out of about $20,000 over the last two years on Facebook “via a Mark Zuckerberg impersonator” reported the loss on Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The victim said the suspect has asked her for about $20,000 over the two-year period. The victim told deputies that the suspect has her Social Security number. Additional information was not included in the report.
A man is sought by the sheriff’s department in connection with a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The suspect earlier fled from a detective and a “be on the lookout" alert was issued. About 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, the man was located by a deputy in a vehicle on Crescent Drive. The man fled from an attempted traffic stop with lights and siren activated. The pursuit was ended for public safety due to reckless driving by the suspect. Further information was not available Wednesday morning.
An attempt to steal a pickup truck between Monday night and Tuesday from a garage in the 800 block of Whirlwind Road was unsuccessful, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A door knob was drilled out to provide access. The person who filed the complaint said a neighbor had called and said the garage door was open. The truck ignition switch had been tampered with and a gas can was found outside the garage, the report said. A black toboggan hat and and a screwdriver were found on the truck floorboard. Tools from a tool box on the truck may have been stolen, the report said. The door knob is valued at $20. Possible suspects were identified in the report. Two cellphones and a phone charger were stolen Tuesday morning from a house in the 1600 block of West Main Street, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The apparent point of entry was a window, the report said. The phones have a combined value of $1,000. The charger is valued at $20.
A four-wheeler ATV was stolen between Thursday and Friday from a property in the 400 block of Dogwalk Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. The four-wheeler was covered up on the property, the report said. The 1999 Yamaha Blaster model is valued at $1,500.