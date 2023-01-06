A little over $1,500 was fraudulently taken out of a victim’s bank account Tuesday, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Katlyn Lamb responded to the incident when the victim showed up to the police department’s office to report the incident. According to the report, the victim alleges that her debit card went missing after letting an individual in her home. The card was used at Eastman Credit Union, 845 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Lamb said in the report. The victim reportedly does not “remember taking the money or being at the bank.” The credit union is working on obtaining security footage of the incident.
Matthew S Andrews, 55, of 1905 Phillipi Road, Mohawk, was charged early Friday with possession of methamphetamines, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Chase Bible initiated a traffic stop around midnight on the suspect’s vehicle in the 600 block of South Mckee Street due to “a taillight not working,” according to a report. A records check showed Andrews to have a suspended license. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a small baggie of a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamines. Andrews was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Six victims told law enforcement that their vehicles’ driver and passenger side doors had been keyed sometime midday Thursday after they arrived to work, according to reports by the Greeneville Police Department. Sgt. Justin House responded to the incident in the 1020 block of Coolidge Street where victims told police that they noticed the scratches on their vehicles while on lunch break. There is no video of incident at this time. No suspects have been named.