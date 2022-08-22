Mathew R. Lowe, 28, of 302 Bill Mauk Road, Chuckey, was charged shortly after midnight Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license-7th offense. A car driven by Lowe was paced on radar being operated at 97 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed zone in the 7700 block of Erwin Highway, Sgt. Mark Crum said in a report. A patrol car blue lights and siren were activated. Lowe allegedly did not pull over for more than two miles. A stop was made on Desiree Broyles Road in Washington County. A record’s check showed Lowe had a suspended driver’s license in Ohio. He smelled of alcohol and allegedly admitted drinking earlier, the report said. Lowe was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lynn A. Smith, 57, of 11620 Warrensburg Road, Midway, was charged about 10:20 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop. Deputies received a possible intoxicated driver call and saw a pickup truck “crossing the center lane multiple times” on Warrensburg Road, Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. Smith smelled of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests. Smith was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a registration violation. Smith was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robin L. Walgrave, 51, of Collegewood Drive, Morristown, was charged about 8:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence after a traffic stop by an auxiliary deputy at the Quick Stop Market at Erwin Highway and the 107 Cutoff. Walgrave allegedly ran a stop sign. She smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Walgrave was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license. Three passengers in the car were charged with public intoxication. Walgrave was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Steven F. Bark, 60, of 127 Marshall Lane, was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The allegedly victim told police she was in fear of Bark after being pushed down by him. Bark, who was allegedly intoxicated when police arrived, was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lilith A. Turner, 19, of 822 Carolina Drive, was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were called to a domestic in progress and separated Turner and the alleged victim when they arrived, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The alleged victim, who had marks on his face, told police he was sleeping and was woken up when Turner struck him in the head. Turner was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sammy D. Heaton, 83, of 800 Windwood Drive, was charged early Monday with domestic assault in connection with an incident that occurred several hours earlier, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Police on patrol saw a car parked in the lot of a Tusculum Boulevard thrift store and spoke to the occupant, who said she had to leave her home because Heaton had been making threats and feared he was going to harm her. Heaton was taken into custody at the home several hours later. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Caleb M. Roberts, 31, of 2360 Westwood Road, Mohawk, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Thursday with driving under the influence, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Deputies responded to a car crash on North Mohawk Road at Catawba Road. Roberts, the driver, “showed several signs of intoxication” and did poorly on field sobriety tests. Roberts allegedly admitted to drinking several beers earlier. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
The driver of a suspicious vehicle that fled sheriff’s deputies early Friday was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant. Sabrina Waters, 34, of 3845 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, was found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Waters was also charged with felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense. A car driven by Walters was seen shortly after midnight Friday pulling into Love’s Travel Stop off Exit 30 of Interstate 81. The occupants “were acting very suspicious trying to stay away from us,” the report said. The car had an expired registration tag. A traffic stop was attempted and the car drove off at a high rate of speed. The car pulled into the Mt. Carmel Road address, where Waters was taken into custody. Waters had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A drone was stolen between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday from a Jeep parked on Old Forge Road in Horse Creek Park in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The drone was in a backpack that was removed from the vehicle. It was gone when the owner went to get it. A controller and charger were also stolen. The Mavic 2 Pro-model drone is valued at $3,750.
A purse containing $1,300 in cash was stolen Sunday afternoon from a sport utility vehicle parked in the 100 block of Morgan Branch Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The victim told deputies she was busy cleaning a house when the glass in a SUV door was broken to provide entry. Also stolen was a vacuum cleaner. It and the purse have a combined value of $450. Damage to the SUV totals about $1,000.
A business at 1435 Pottertown Road was broken into between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. A warehouse owned by Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope was entered by breaking a window on a door. No property was listed as having been stolen in a report by Deputy Brant Davis Damage to the window totals $150.
A silver Pandora ring was stolen between 1 and 3 pm. Saturday from a van parked in the first block of Keith Drive, according to a Greeneville police report. The owner told police the van window was rolled down. The ring is valued at $165.