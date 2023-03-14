Joseph W. Lee, 38, of 36 Roller St., was charged about 7 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police were called to a vehicle crash and made contact with Lee in the 1600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Lee was sitting in a sport utility vehicle, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Lee was asked his location and responded he was in Johnson City, the report said. Lee “was swaying and did not listen to commands,” the report said. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. After being taken to the Greene County Detention Center, Lee allegedly would not consent to a breath test or give a blood sample. Lee was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Brandon L. Hunter, 37, of 1807 Moore Ave., was charged Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Hunter allegedly got into an argument Monday morning with the alleged victim and blocked her car in the driveway. She walked to a relative’s house, where she received a phone call from Hunter, who allegedly threatened to harm her, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Police located Hunter Monday afternoon and took him into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Possessions were stolen from a barn between Saturday and Monday in the 2000 bock of Susong Memorial Road, according to sheriff’s deputy report. Rocks used to keep the door closed had been moved, the owner told deputies. Items stolen include a canopy, framing hammer, solar light, and camping equipment. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $100.
The theft of a generator March 8 from a mobile home in the 2400 block of Carpenters Chapel Road was reported Monday to sheriff’s deputies. The theft happened on the night of March 8 while the residents were away for several hours, Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. The Coleman generator is valued at $450.