Rusty L. Wampler, of 6245 Old Stage Road, was charged about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree on Clear Springs Road in Limestone. Wampler told deputies he “blacked out while driving, causing him to wreck,” Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Wampler said he drank about three beers earlier in the night and took prescription medications. He had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Wampler allegedly refused to provide a blood sample. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheldon Lance Johnson, of 8160 107 Cutoff, was charged about 9:45 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest, possession of a Schedule IV drug and public intoxication. Deputies went to a Statler Park North address on a suspicious vehicle call and found Johnson “passed out” in a running sport utility vehicle, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Johnson was awakened. He allegedly would not give his name and cursed at deputies. Johnson refused to get out of the SUV and was removed while “actively resisting,” the report said. Johnson continued to resist and was stunned in the shoulder with a Taser to gain compliance. Three Alprazolam pills were found in the SUV after Johnson was taken into custody. Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Greeneville police investigating a suspicious vehicle parked about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Roadrunner Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway charged a Sevierville woman with violation of a court order of protection. Kaylee C. Norman, 23, was in a car with a man the court order had been issued to protect, the report said. Norman was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
David Davis, 53, of Connie Lane, White Pine, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license after his car went off McDonald Road into a field. Davis said he looked away from the road momentarily and drove into the field and got stuck, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. A records check showed that Davis’ driver’s license was revoked. There were “multiple beer cans open and closed” in the car, the report said. Davis showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A cabinet containing tools was stolen between Thursday and Monday from a house in the 1400 block of Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. No signs of forced entry was found. The cabinet is valued at $750. The tools are worth $300. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
A man and woman charged Friday morning with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug had first appearances Monday in court. Charged by sheriff’s deputies were Frank P. McDade, of 86 Doty Lane; and Amanda I. Eads, of Corbin, Kentucky. Deputies were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant off Interstate 81 Exit 36 in Bulls Gap. McDade and Eads were asleep in a car. Found inside a flashlight the car were Suboxone strips and Clonazepam pills, Deputy James Crum said in a report. McDade and Eads were issued criminal summonses to appear in court.
A small safe containing knives and gun ammunition, musical instruments and other possessions were stolen between April 1 and Monday in a house burglary in the 6000 block of Old Stage Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Entry was made through a basement door of the Chuckey house. A large gun safe had been pushed over and damaged in an attempt to open it, the report said. A smaller safe holding the ammunition an knives was missing. Also stolen were three guitars, two amplifiers, a banjo and two rifles. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $2,700. Damage to the safe totals $1,200. A pry bar, flashlight and other burglary tools were taken into evidence.
A chain saw, Bluetooth speaker and other possessions were stolen between Friday and Saturday from a house in the 1100 block of Dunham Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The owner found the basement door of the house had been pried open, the report said. Also taken were tools, an ozone generator and a propane tank. The combined value of the stolen items is about $400.
Two ladders were stolen from a mobile home between June 10 and Friday in the first block of Dude Lane in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The trailer front door was unlocked, but entry was made through a rear window, the report said. An aluminum extension ladder and an antique three-step ladder were stolen. The ladders have a combined value of $150.{&end}