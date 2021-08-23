Ricky L. Jones, 35, of 5175 Dulaney Road, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault in the 1500 block of East Andrew Jonson Highway. Police were dispatched to check on two people walking “in and out of traffic,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Four knives were found on Jones. Officers spoke with Jones and the alleged victim. She said Jones threatened to stab her while displaying a knife, and feared for her safety. Jones was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Natasha L. Funderberg, 39, listed as homeless, was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with criminal trespass after she allegedly would not leave a Sparta Street home. Police were called to the address about Funderberg, who has a court order of protection prohibiting her from having contact with juveniles living there, the report said. Funderberg was given an amount of time to leave the home by police, but did not do so and was taken into custody. Funderberg is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Mark P. Gaby, 49, of Horton Highway, was charged early Sunday by Johnson City police with aggravated burglary. The victim told police that about 2 a.m. Sunday, Gaby had first rung his front doorbell, and when no one answered walked to the back of the house and broke a window. Police found Gaby on the side of the house. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held in lieu of $20,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin B. Bishop, 33, of 201 Midway Circle, was charged about 7 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Cherry Street about a man “talking out of his head and breaking things,” Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Officers encountered Bishop in a bedroom, “talking about being the president,” the report said. Found in the room were three glass pipes containing residue, two syringes, several plastic bags with residue and a metal grinder. Bishop was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. He was issued a trespass warning and told not to returned to the Cherry Street residence.
A man was taken into custody on active arrest warrants and a prohibited weapons charge was filed against a woman Thursday night after sherif’s deputies went to a Hartman Road address. Jessica E. McKinney, 22, of 146 W. Bernard Ave., was charged with possession of prohibited weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tommy D. Starnes, 26, of 1595 Hartman Road, was taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants. Deputies were told that Starnes had a shotgun. A vehicle driven by Starnes pulled out of the driveway and stopped near deputies. He was taken into custody, Deputy William Carr said in a report. The shotgun was found under the Hartman Road mobile home. Found in a bag owned by McKinney were a syringe, a small plastic bag containing residue, a glass vial, a glass pipe with residue and a set of brass knuckles. Starnes and McKinney were in custody pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A canopy, two camp chairs and two gravity chairs were stolen Thursday from a Chuckey man in the 2800 block of Horse Creek Park Road, sheriff’s Lt. David Love said in a report. The owner told deputies the items were left at a camp site Thursday morning and were gone when he returned in the afternoon. The canopy and camp chairs have a combined value of $360.
Cash was stolen Wednesday morning from a business in the 8000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Lt. David Love said in a report. There is video evidence of a suspect taking $600 from an office desk drawer, the report said. The alleged offender returned the money when confronted by the victim, who wants to press charges. An arrest warrant for theft of property valued at under $1,000 was taken out.
A house was vandalized and a television stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a house in the first block of Cherokee Boulevard, sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Beverly said in a report. The damage and theft was reported Thursday. The victim said that 16 windows and four doors were broken and a 37-inch screen television was stolen. Possible suspects are named in the report. Damage to the house totals $16,000. The television is valued at $325.
The interior of a mobile home in the 500 block of Roaring Fork Road was heavily damaged by the previous tenants, the owner told sheriff’s deputies Thursday. A fire damaged the mobile home several weeks ago. After the renters left, the owner discovered they “had destroyed the inside of the residence,” Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Damage is estimated at about $10,000.
A grandfather clock, dining room table and chairs were taken Tuesday from a house in the 100 block of Rainbrook Lane in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The victim told deputies she was trying to evict the tenants, who are listed as possible suspects. The theft was reported Wednesday. The possessions have a combined value of about $700.