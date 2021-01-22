Three watches, a diamond ring and other jewelry was stolen between Dec. 13 and Jan. 16 from a house in the 800 block of Little Chuckey Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Also taken were a satellite radio and two DVD players. The theft was reported on Wednesday. Possessions valued at about $1,100 were stolen. A suspect is named in the report.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the theft of a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that he took the car for minor repairs in mid-2020 to a mechanic who lives on Harold Cemetery Road. The owner went to the address Thursday and the person who lives there said the suspect and car have not been there “since around October” of last year, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Attempts to reach the suspect by phone and Facebook were unsuccessful. The car is valued at $5,000.
Two mailboxes were damaged between Jan. 16 and Thursday in the 100 block of Redwood Lane in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The owner told deputies that a former resident may be responsible. A suspect is named in the report. The mailboxes have a value of $30 each.