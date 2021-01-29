A man who drove onto a Chuckey Pike property Thursday and caused damage was charged by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass. Charged was Derek A. Street, 27, of 135 Twin Barns Road. Street allegedly drove a sport utility vehicle onto the property and damaged about 50 feet of strand steel wire fencing. Damage totals $400, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Street was held on bond pending an appearance Friday in court.
A purse was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a car parked in the 8000 block of Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The victim said she took some groceries inside her house Wednesday night and forgot her purse, which was missing the next morning. The purse contained $60 in cash, car keys, a debit card and personal identification. The victim said she heard someone on her front porch about 11 p.m. Wednesday. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A back door was forced open between Dec. 1 and Thursday to provide entry to a house in the 500 block of Barkley Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The owner was out of state and returned to the house to find it had been ransacked. The owner was conducting an inventory to determine if anything was stolen. Damage to the back door and door frame totals about $700.